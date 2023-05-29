Discover the hilariously absurd world of I Think You Should Leave. The Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, co-created and written by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, delves into the cringe-worthy moments of everyday life, stretching them to the limits of absurdity.

Robinson, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and creating Detroiters alongside Sam Richardson, takes center stage as the show's creator and star. Supported by a talented ensemble cast, Robinson invites viewers to explore a realm where magicians fall short, people emerge awkwardly from coffins, and messy steaks are savored.

I Think You Should Leave has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans quoting its memorable lines and generating countless memes. The show has received multiple accolades, including WGA Awards and an Emmy for Robinson's outstanding performance in a short-form comedy or drama series. It was nominated for outstanding short-form comedy, drama, or variety series.

With Season 3 just around the corner, it's time to warm your laughter muscles up. Prepare to be swept away by the zany humor, outrageous sketches, and unforgettable characters that have made I Think You Should Leave a fan-favorite comedy series. As anticipation mounts, let's delve into everything we know about the upcoming Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave. Prepare to embark on even more nonsensical and awkward scenarios.

Image via Netflix

Get ready to have a blast because the wait is finally over! I Think You Should Leave Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 30. Clear your schedules and stock up on snacks because all six episodes will be unleashed at once, guaranteeing a laughter-filled marathon that will leave you in stitches.

Is There a Trailer for I Think You Should Leave Season 3?

The trailer starts with Robinson unleashing his signature brand of absurdity as he hilariously berates a woman at a drive-thru, setting the tone for the riotous antics. But that's just the beginning! The preview takes us on a wild ride through a montage of clips that will have you in stitches.

Hold onto your seats as a muscular man clad in a diaper goes on a rampage, leaving Richardson to face an unexpected and comical challenge. Get ready to chuckle as a game show featuring a wall-climbing robot adds an extra dose of wackiness to the mix. And don't miss the unforgettable image of Robinson soaring through the air on a zipline, proving that no situation is too bizarre for this show.

But the laughter doesn't stop there. Brace yourself for Ayo Edebiri's hosting skills as another game show takes center stage, leaving Robinson twitching with wild excitement. The trailer is a perfect snapshot of the laughable moments that await in I Think You Should Leave Season 3.

Who Stars In I Think You Should Leave Season 3?

Get ready for an all-star lineup in I Think You Should Leave Season 3, as the guest stars bring their comedic prowess to the forefront. Special guest appearances include Jason Schwartzman, known for his roles in films like Rushmore and The Darjeeling Limited, SNL alum Tim Meadows; comedian Fred Armisen who has graced shows like Portlandia, and Richardson, a comedic force known for his roles in Veep.

Other stars include Will Forte, who has left an indelible mark with his own creation The Last Man on Earth, rising star Patti Harrison who has appeared in Shrill; up-and-coming actress Edebiri who’s gaining widespread recognition for The Bear; and Mitra Jouhari, who’s known for her work in Big Mouth.

Tim Heidecker, one-half of the duo behind Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job, is set to star in I Think You Should Leave Season 3 alongside Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, and Carmen Christopher.

What Is I Think You Should Leave About?

I Think You Should Leave evolves around individuals finding themselves in embarrassing situations, only to adamantly refuse admission of their mistakes. Instead, they embark on a comical mission to convince everyone else that they are right while hilariously implicating those around them as wrong.

Brimming with cringe comedy, the show expertly navigates the realm of social and professional faux pas, delivering non-stop laughter as characters dig themselves deeper into absurdity. Surreal humor takes center stage, adding a layer of comedic brilliance to each sketch. And just when you think you've seen it all, the series playfully twists the use of toilet humor, often surprising viewers with unexpected subversions that will leave you in stitches.

With each episode, I Think You Should Leave presents a parade of rib-tickling scenarios, showcasing people's lengths to save face, even when logic and reality are working against them. Get ready to laugh until your sides ache as I Think You Should Leave masterfully combines cringe-inducing moments, surreal comedy, and clever twists on toilet humor. This series is a guaranteed laugh riot that will keep you entertained from start to finish. Don't miss out on this comedy gem that takes embarrassing mishaps to a new level of comedic genius.

Who Is Making I Think You Should Leave?

I Think You Should Leave is the brainchild of co-creators and writers Robinson and Zack Kanin. This comedic masterpiece is brought to life by an all-star team of executive producers, including the renowned comedy group The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone. Additional executive producers include Ali Bell for Party Over Here, Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

The series premiered its first season on April 23, 2019, captivating viewers with its unique brand of comedy. Following its immense success, I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a second season on June 19, 2019. However, production on the second season faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the much-anticipated second season finally graced screens on July 6, 2021.

Quoted endlessly by fans and memed into oblivion, I Think You Should Leave has scored multiple WGA Awards for Television: Best Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series, as well as an Emmy for Robinson for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.