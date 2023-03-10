After months of waiting and excitement, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson now has an official premiere date. The popular comedy series is set to premiere on May 20, 2023. The Netflix original sketch comedy series that is most well known for its outlandish premises and chaotic energy and humor that is brought to every scene.

The series is also known for its notable cast and cameos that include famous comedians such Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Julia Butters, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, and Tim Heidecker and all-star actors like Conner O'Malley, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Brandon Wardell, Fred Willard, and Steven Yeun, among many others. Season 3 of the acclaimed show was first announced back in May 2022 and for nearly a full year since that reveal, fans have been waiting with bated breath for when they would get the chance to see the new hilarious bits from the minds behind the likes of Coffin Flop. The new season will consist of 6 episodes like both its previous season.

I Think You Should Leave was created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin with Robinson appearing in just about every sketch in some way or form. The duo previously worked together on the Comedy Central series Detroiters as co-creators and co-writers with both of them also having writing credits on Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now! The series sees SNL alums Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, also known as The Lonely Island, serving as executive producers on the series. Additional executive producers include Ali Bell via Party Over Here and Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point alongside Alice Mathias.

Image via Netflix

I Think You Should Leave's Awards

Since the series debuted in 2019, it has received wide acclaim from both audiences and critics with the show winning several awards. Some of these awards include the 2020 and 2022 WGA Awards for Comedy/Variety - Sketch Series with Robinson winning the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. The announcement of Season 3's premiere date comes just a few hours ahead of the series creators Robinson and Kanin also being honored with the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety’s Power of Comedy event at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on May 30. You can check out a clip from the series below: