Netflix has released the trailer for Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, its beloved comedy sketch series, which is coming to the streamer next week. The new trailer reveals some of the sketches Tim Robison will present in the upcoming season while also highlighting the star-studded guest cast of Season 3.

Created by former Saturday Night Live veterans Robinson and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave is one of the best cringe comedy series ever. Each episode puts Robison and his guest stars into bizarre variations of everyday situations we’ve all gone through, such as sharing a flight with an inconvenient passenger by our side, or dealing with a prankster at work. The series has also pushed the boundaries of what cringe comedy can be by featuring bizarre sketches such as a surprisingly emotional ghost tour. So, of course, expectations are high for Season 3. Fortunately, the new trailer delivers the fun, with Robinson getting involved in road rage incidents, wacky game shows, and uncomfortable parties.

The new trailer also reveals some of the guest stars who’ll share Robison’s hilarious sketches in Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave. Guest stars were always a big part of the show, with the first season featuring talents such as SNL comedians Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Cecily Strong, and Andy Samberg. Season 2 took things even further by inviting celebrities like Bob Odenkirk and Mike O'Brien to join the show. Season 3 will mix some new and returning faces, with the full guest star cast featuring Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, and Carmen Christopher.

Image via Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Is a Highly-Awarded Series

If, for some reason, Netflix subscribers missed the first two seasons of the show, there’s still time to binge the first two seasons of I Think You Should Leave before Season 3 releases. And if the cast is not reason enough to convince you, it’s worth underlining the series won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Awards for Comedy/Variety - Sketch Series. Robinson also won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series thanks to the show. Finally, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson was also nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’s first two seasons are streaming on Netflix now. Each season of the show counts only six episodes, each filled with three or four sketches on average. It won’t be different with Season 3, with brings six more episodes that won’t last as long as we wished they did.

I Think You Should Leave Season 3 hits Netflix on May 30. Check out the trailer below: