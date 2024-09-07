Tim Robinson has good news for fans of his surreal sketch-comedy series I Think You Should Leave. Although there hasn't been any news on the Netflix series since its third season debuted in the spring of 2023, Robinson seems to say that a fourth season is in the works. Robinson gave the update during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his upcoming film Friendship, which is world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Says Robinson of the series, which has not yet been officially renewed for a fourth season, "It's not over. I don’t think it’s over." The series' third season was rapturously received, including by Collider's Ross Bonaime, who deemed it "just as unhinged and hilarious as ever." When asked if he's currently writing new sketches with series co-creator Zach Kanin, Robinson answered, "I can't really say anything now, but...yeah." Although obviously unable to say too much more, when Weintraub asked him if fans of the show should be in a good mood, Robinson did agree saying: "Yeah, that's fair." So as long as Netflix doesn't treat the series like Spectrum treated Corncob TV's Coffin Flop, the show's fans have another season to look forward to.

What Is 'I Think You Should Leave' About?

Premiering on Netflix in 2019, I Think You Should Leave is a sketch comedy series that typically stars Robinson himself as a man unable and unwilling to extricate himself from an embarrassing situation, digging himself deeper and deeper into cringe-inducing humiliation as he doubles down. Those situations include work meetings, bad dates, game shows, and, in one of the series' most memorable and meme-able sketches, a hot dog-shaped car crashing into a fashion boutique.

In addition to Robinson, the series also features frequent appearances from his Detroiters co-star Sam Richardson, as well as comedy ringers like Patti Harrison, Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Fred Willard, Bob Odenkirk, Will Forte, and Tim Heidecker. The series won the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series Emmy last year, after being nominated the previous year; Robinson also won two Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his work on the series.

Even without I Think You Should Leave, Robinson is a rising comedy star with a full slate of projects in the works. Friendship, in which he and Kate Mara play a couple whose quiet life is disrupted by new neighbor Paul Rudd, will premiere at TIFF this month. Robinson also has a new pilot at HBO, The Chair Company, in which a man suffers an embarrassing incident at work that leads him to uncover a massive conspiracy; he will co-create the series with I Think You Should Leave collaborator Kanin.

I Think You Should Leave has not yet been officially renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned to Collider for more from TIFF.

