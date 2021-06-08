We have all summer to think about what Chunky does!

Netflix has set its premiere date for Season 2 of the beloved sketch show, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The streaming service revealed that the comedy would return on July 6 in a video featuring a medley of songs from Season 1.

The video features star and creator Tim Robinson singing some of the memorable tunes from Season 1, including “Friday Night” and “Moon River Rock.” He’s joined by Sam Richardson, who co-created Comedy Central’s Detroiters with Robinson, who reprises the “Baby of the Year” theme. It’s an appropriately weird reminder of the show’s musical numbers (though, notably, the “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me” is not included).

Robinson first broke out as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, and the first season of I Think You Should Leave featured cameos from countless SNL alums, including Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Cecily Strong, and Andy Samberg. All episodes in Season 1 were directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and Portlandia producer Alice Mathias.

The show’s short sketches and mix of bizarre characters and memorable lines made it a meme-able hit and secured it a spot on our Best Shows of 2019 list. The series was renewed back in June of 2019, with plans to premiere Season 2 in 2020, though production was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Netflix hasn’t revealed much about what to expect of Season 2.

The new video may be slim on new material, but the variety show production certainly adds the kind of surreal element that makes the show so unique. I know I want to live in a world where these two are performing their greatest hits to a receptive studio audience, even if Robinson isn’t totally happy with his performance. Richardson’s presence is also very welcome — with so little announced about the upcoming season, I’m happy to latch on to this as a sign that, at the very least, he’ll be returning.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 6. Check out the video below.

