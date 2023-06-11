I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson premiered on Netflix in April 2019. It gained a seemingly overnight following as it harkens back to the cringe and absurdist comedy styles popularized by predecessors like The Eric Andre Show. Now that the show is on its third season and 18 episodes deep, fans have begun debating which of its vast array of weird and wild sketches is the best. Certainly, sketches such as "Baby of the Year" and "Hot Dog Shaped Car Crash" from Season 1 and "Novice Driver" from Season 2 are strong contenders, along with the latter's "Sloppy Steaks" sketch, which was such a hit that it inspired Vulture to actually try them. As much as all of these come close to hitting the top marks, only one skit hits the laughs the hardest to be considered the series' best — that sketch being "The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me."

"The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me" Showcases Tim Robinson's Comedic Skill

"The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me" is a true example of Tim Robinson's hold on the cringe and absurd branches of comedy. Briefly put, the sketch is clearly a parody of the pivotal point in 2005's Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line wherein Cash's band sings "Folsom Prison Blues," crossing them over from a run-of-the-mill Gospel band to the Rebel Folk legends they'd become known as. Rhys Coiro plays a Cash-esque role whereas Robinson (in one of his best characters on ITYSL) plays the erratic bass player who throws a wrench in the straightman's attempt to impress the studio execs. Every time Coiro's character tries to sing the crucial tune meant to change the band's future, Robinson's character interrupts with his own lyrics telling a story where the skeletons of the dead return to life, wishing to rejoin our world.

Robinson's haphazard delivery and the nonsensical nature of his half of the episode's song play perfectly into the chemistry between himself and Coiro. Their back and forth with each other is so natural that the skit seems more improvisational than anything that may have been penned beforehand, much like many of Robinson's performances.

The Sketch Is a Favorite Among 'I Think You Should Leave' Fans and Critics

Given the show's quick rise in popularity, it's natural for conversations to start about which sketch is everyone's favorite. Clearly, this is no easy task given the mirth of each one and the variance in public opinions. As such, Reddit user, @ihadanoniononmybelt took to the site forums with a poll that included every sketch on I Think You Should Leave at that time and took an average of the fan rankings. To that, the fans have spoken unanimously — while the sketch is equally referred to by other names like "The Night the Skeletons Came to Life" or simply "The Skeleton Song," this sketch from Season 1, Episode 5 ranked as number one. It also often ranks as the top favorite or at least within the top numbers of many critical rankings, from IndieWire to Polygon.

"The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me" Is Similar to a Tim Robinson SNL Skit

Prior to the premiere of I Think You Should Leave, Robinson was a part of the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live both on screen and in the writer's room. During this period in his career, he performed a sketch with Jason Sudeikis where the two, playing as John Tesh (Sudeikis) and his fictional brother, Dave (Robinson), are tasked by NBC to add lyrics to the NFL's famous "Roundball Rock" theme. As expected, it doesn't go well due to Robinson's lyrical antics, and hilarity ensues.

Anyone unfamiliar with this sketch should absolutely take the time to watch it. The skit features episode host Vince Vaughn alongside Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon as NBC executives, and it hits the same beats of the Skeleton Song while swapping the theme of Johnny Cash in a recording studio for John and Dave Tesh at the NBC Sports offices. This makes sense as Robinson has already stated that some of the sketches on I Think You Should Leave were originally rejected SNL pitches. While there isn't anything official tying the two together, one wonders if the "Roundball Rock" SNL skit was perhaps the network-safe version of the Skeleton Song, or at least served as an inspiration to what's seen on his streaming show.

One could argue that the aforementioned polls and rankings are outdated and shouldn't be relevant due to their publications being prior to I Think You Should Leave's latest season. As someone who has seen Season 3 in its entirety, I can assure you that while including those episodes would make its list of contenders stronger, it wouldn't change a thing. Robinson and Coiro's riffing ballad about skeletons coming to life on the same night as one man's murder still remains as the best sketch from I Think You Should Leave. It shows the funny man's genius grasp on the cringe and absurd genres and his prowess as both a sketch artist and writer.

Oh, and before you ask — Yes. I am sure of that.

