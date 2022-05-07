Netflix's bizarre sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has just been officially renewed for a third season. Sam Richardson, who acts in the series, confirmed that writing for the show's third season commenced back in early March. Richardson, who has been a frequent collaborator with Tim Robinson for many years now, spoke further about the upcoming third season, saying, "I’m not sure when they’ll start filming, but there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much.” About working with Robinson, Richardson said "It’s so rare to find someone who understands and complements your comedic style and voice like that.” The length of the season or an idea of when it may be dropping is currently unclear.

I Think You Should Leave is created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, who also wrote for Detroiters and Saturday Night Live. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, who work collectively as The Lonely Island, serve as executive producers on the sketch comedy series. I Think You Should Leave features a very distinct brand of humor that won't sit right with everyone, but for the ones that do get it, it's comedy gold. A perfect way to explain the humor in I Think You Should Leave is to describe a sketch where Robinson plays a man who attends a ghost tour and keeps interrupting the tour by saying inappropriate things. After he is thrown out of the tour, he glumly gets into his mother's car, and she asks him if he made any friends, which he obviously didn't. The show takes something that should be silly and adds a depth that can be as uncomfortable as it is enjoyable.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has featured a cast of many notable comedians including Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Julia Butters, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, and Tim Heidecker. Other actors who have appeared on the show in some capacity include Conner O'Malley, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Brandon Wardell, Fred Willard, and Steven Yeun. The series, which currently holds a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has developed something of a cult following, with Wired contributing editor Peter Rubin declaring that he had watched the first season of the show possibly over one hundred times.

RELATED: 'Computer School': New Comedy Series in the Works From 'I Think You Should Leave' Creators

Robinson is a comedian who toured with improv groups Second City Detroit and Second City Chicago alongside Richardson. Between 2017 and 2018, Robinson and Richardson starred together in the short-lived Comedy Central series Detroiters. Robinson will next appear in an unspecified role in the upcoming Disney+ film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which will drop on the streaming service next month.

Stay tuned for more details regarding I Think You Should Leave Season 3.

Andrew Dominik on 'This Much I Know to Be True' and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Relationship

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (186 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe