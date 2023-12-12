The Big Picture I Trapped the Devil is a slow-burn, festive horror film that combines Christmas traditions with a chilling atmosphere.

The film's simple yet effective story grabs viewers' attention with its high stakes and thoughtful execution.

I Saw the Devil's plot bears a striking resemblance to the 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone titled "The Howling Man."

It is rare for a film to successfully combine horror with the holiday season, with unanimous acclaim only reserved for one of the earliest slasher films, Black Christmas. Audiences may not even put Christmas and the horror genre together in the first place, and it is not easy to get the holiday-horror fusion right. But in 2019, director and writer Josh Lobo brought a slow burn that is both festive and chilling, perfect for the holiday season. I Trapped the Devil, ironically released in April, was met with mixed-to-positive reviews. While the film does not shock or draw the viewer in with intense scares or gore, Lobo's feature film debut plays more as a compelling urban legend filled with mystery and dread. The film did not gain immense popularity at the time of its release, but it is about time it did, especially now that it's available to stream on Shudder. Between its comforting yet frightening atmosphere and gripping story, I Trapped the Devil deserves a second look, and proves that Christmas and horror belong in a film together.

What Is 'I Trapped the Devil' About?

I Trapped the Devil is an indie film that follows a married couple, Matt (A.J. Bowen) and Karen (Susan Burke), during an unplanned visit to the home of Matt's estranged brother, Steve (Scott Poythress). As Steve is acting strangely and tries to force them to leave, it is revealed that he has someone trapped someone in his basement, and he claims that it is the devil himself. Matt and Karen panic, believing that Steve has kidnapped someone and is holding them prisoner, and he will not let them leave. However, as Steve begins to explain himself, and the person behind the door starts talking, Matt and Karen start to believe Steve.

While some reviews for the film found the story to be mediocre, I Trapped the Devil has a lot going for it. First, the story is simple but effective. The plot may seem insubstantial on paper, but it has high stakes and grabs viewers' attention with its thoughtful execution. Once the couple finds that there is a person in Steve's basement, trapped inside with a large cross nailed to the door, they grow alarmed and concerned about the man's mental state. However, Matt and Karen cannot help but feel that the devil really is in the basement, as the person behind the door tries to talk his way into being released.

In one expositional and creepy scene, Steve reveals to his brother a wall of newspaper clippings; proof of the devil's whereabouts and the lessening of tragic events now that he has captured the ancient entity. He also explains his belief that the devil is the cause of all bad things and that he would be able to manipulate his surroundings into instigating his release. Steve believes this is why Matt and Karen decided to show up unplanned after years of not seeing him, as it was the devil's influence that brought them here in hopes of triggering his escape.

’I Trapped the Devil’ Turns Christmas Into a Nightmare

Even as Steve begins to convince Matt and Karen, strange happenings in the home start to mess with their minds, masterfully done in a way that leaves the viewers questioning who to trust and what to believe. Lobo starts the film with more straightforward storytelling, with the couple initially believing that Steve has committed a crime and strategizing how to get him help. However, the film crosses the line into surrealism both visually and story-wise, as Steve reveals that a tragic event set him on the path to trapping evil and keeping it hidden away forever. Steve's past devastating loss begins to haunt him through Lynchian visions and whether they are in his head or conjured up by whoever is trapped in the basement is not always clear.

Unlike some other films that combine Christmas with the horror genre, the holiday is essential to telling the story of Steve, Matt, and Karen. For many who celebrate, Christmas represents all things positive. "Peaceful" and "jolly" are only some of the words a person would use to describe the winter holiday, yet what I Trapped the Devil encapsulates is the opposite. Setting the events during Christmas poses a contrast that makes the character's dilemma more dire. Christmas celebrations are the definition of goodness, and it does not get much more evil than the devil. The thought of Steve's neighbors and other families having pleasant, normal holiday festivities at the same time as the film's events creates an atmosphere that is both familiar and full of dread.

The film also takes place entirely inside Steve's house, which is decked out in Christmas decorations. The tone of the film also makes it feel like the newspaper clippings and boards over the windows are holiday ornaments as well. The house's basement is also adorned with a cross, in hopes of keeping this evil at bay at the most harmonious time of year. Keeping the characters inside Steve's house allows the audience to be fully immersed in his questionable mindset, away from the outside world.

‘I Trapped the Devil’ Uses Christmas Traditions and a ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode as Inspiration

I Trapped the Devil seems to take inspiration from past films and television, and uses Christmas traditions to its advantage. The most obvious work that I Saw the Devil appears to be inspired by is a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone, titled "The Howling Man." The episode follows David Ellington as he stumbles upon a castle of monks. He discovers a man being kept in a cell, and the monks claim that he is the devil, saying that his capture has led to years of relative peace instead of war. Ellington does not believe that he is truly the devil and sets him free. Immediately after his release, the man returns to his true form, revealing himself as the devil after all. At the end of the episode, many years later, Ellington has trapped the devil once again but is ultimately released by his housekeeper. The moral of the episode is that humans are rarely able to recognize evil.

Lobo's film achieves the same urban legend effect while still making it fresh and updated. Instead of taking place in a post-war 1919 like the Twilight Zone episode did, Lobo's film is set up during Christmastime of an unknown year, making the film's tone even more eerie. Utilizing Christmas as a storytelling vehicle also poses the story as a question of good versus evil, falsely lulling viewers into a comfortable state. I Trapped the Devil is successful in this way because of the nature of the Christmas holiday. It is filled with traditions, one being the sharing of age-old stories. Whether it be a Grinch or Scrooge having their hearts grow three sizes on Christmas day, or George Bailey's existential crises being on Christmas after he learns to appreciate what he has, there are more stories of good versus evil than can be counted. There is also "The Night Before Christmas," which could be interpreted as an urban legend if it was not made for the most wonderful time of the year.

I Trapped the Devil feels a lot like that, a cautionary bedtime story that has devastating consequences if ignored. Even with a simple story and setting, the stakes are life or death, putting the audience on edge for its entire runtime. Its commitment to being both an urban legend and a Christmas tale is what makes it a holiday modern classic worthy of a revisit.

I Trapped the Devil is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

