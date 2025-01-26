Ever since I was a young teen, reality TV has always had a special place in my heart, but I know my taste isn't for everyone. My love for reality TV started in the early 2000s with shows like Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Tila Tequila: A Shot of Love, and The Hills. Even then, finding someone who had the same passion for reality TV was tough. My love has only grown stronger over the years and I still find myself binge-watching popular shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Love is Blind, and Below Deck. However, sometimes watching these shows on my own gets boring and lonely.

For a few years, I tried to get my roommate, Gary, into some of my shows, but he was resistant. Reality TV wasn't for him, and he found some love stories to be trashy and “over the top.” But, with a little coaxing, I was able to convince him to binge-watch some 90 Day Fiancé with me, and I was ecstatic with the results. Not only did he change his mind about his opinions on reality TV, I turned him into maybe even a bigger fan than I am. Here's exactly what I did to turn my roommate into a mega 90 Day Fiancé superfan.

I Watched '90 Day Fiancé' in His Presence But Didn't Pressure Him