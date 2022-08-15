When you’re a child or teenager in the entertainment industry, you always face the possibility of peaking too soon and ending up out of the limelight before you’re ready to go. And, that’s precisely what happened to Ed Skrein’s (Game of Thrones, Deadpool) character, Vince, in Netflix’s upcoming film, I Used to be Famous. A newly released trailer reveals Vince’s early years in the spotlight before falling from glory, only to try to climb the fame ladder all over again.

Still reeling from his time as the head member of an uber-successful boy band, a now adult Vince is looking for a way to get his foot back in the door. The trailer reveals that the musician has been struggling since the end of the band, hoping to make a name for himself, but never really able to leave a memorable mark. It’s not until he meets teenager Stevie (Leo Long), that his sound begins to take form. An incredibly talented drummer with Autism, Stevie soon finds himself as one-half of an indie duo with Vince. As the two find their groove, they face constant criticism at shows and from haters around every corner on their way back to the stages that Vince once knew well.

The film will mark British director Eddie Sternberg’s first full-length feature production. Fascinated by the adult lives of child stars, Sternberg first created the project as a short by the same name. The 2015 critically acclaimed indie film starred Naomi Ackie (The Score) in her Hollywood debut. In an interview with Variety, Sternberg revealed that he was moved to create the film because of his obsession with men and women who were once members of mega boy and girl bands. In particular, he was seeking to tell the damaging side of achieving such a magnitude of fame at such a young age only to be “chewed up and spat out,” and forced to “deal with that void.”

Image via Netflix

Along with Long and Skrein, who will soon be seen in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, the film will also star Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead, Wonder Woman), Stanley Morgan (The Sandman), Eoin Macken, Lorraine Ashbourne, Neil Stuke, and Kurt Egyiawan. Sternberg teamed up with Zak Klein (Contractor 014352) to pen the screenplay.

If you’re a resident of the U.K., you can catch the film in select theaters on September 9. For the rest of us, I Used to be Famous will hit on Netflix September 16. Check out the trailer below: