Jacques Tourneur's I Walked with a Zombie wasn't an immediate success upon its release in 1943, despite both the director's and producer Val Lewton's solid reputations as horror masters thanks to Cat People. The major reason behind the mixed reviews might be that the film did, and still does, feel different from the body of classic Hollywood horror at the time. Using Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre as inspiration, Tourneur's film departs from classic monster figures and even from the psychological complexity that was explored in Cat People.

Instead, the authors venture into the territory where horror and social commentary can co-exist, before anyone else has (just for reference: George A. Romero was 3 at the time). Despite what the title suggests, this is not a zombie horror in the modern sense, but its mix of melodrama, dream-like expressionist imagery and some uncomfortable topics, makes I Walked with a Zombie something truly unprecedented.

Rationality and Mystic Worldview Clash in 'I Walked with a Zombie'