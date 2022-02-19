Sony is adjusting its upcoming release schedule for some highly anticipated movies. The list includes I Wanna Dance With Somebody, 65, Umma, and Oh Hell No — the first three have been switched slightly, and Oh Hell No is moving to a yet undetermined date.

We're still seeing a shift in release dates as movies have been playing catch up with set dates for the last two years. We can now report that I Wanna Dance With Somebody shifted two days earlier to a December 21, 2022 release date. 65 moved up two weeks and is now set to release on April 14, 2022. Oh Hell No was set to release on June 17, 2022, but now has a "TBD" date, while Umma is up first with a March 18, 2022 date.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as the famed singer Whitney Houston and is a musical biopic about the life of the iconic pop star and actress. The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons, with the screenplay written by Anthony McCarten, and it's set to detail Houston's "epic" real-life story. However, how tragic the story gets (as we know what happened in Houston's real-life) is yet to be determined. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie, and Ashton Sanders. Clearly, this is a story that the music world wants people to see, with a stacked line-up of producers including McCarten, Pat Houston, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Denis O'Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Salloway, and Christina Papagjika.

65 is the next film up for star Adam Driver after his turn as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, and Zainab Azizi, 65 is also produced, written, and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The movie is labeled a "sci-fi thriller" and stars Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman, along with Driver.

What we know about Oh Hell No is limited (and that now includes its nebulous release date) but the film did star Jack Black and Ice Cube until Cube left the production due to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The film is about two friends struggling to maintain their friendship when one falls in love with the other's mother. The film probably had Black falling in love with what would have been Cube's mother, right? Well, without a second leading man, it's understandable that the release date is up in the air.

In the movie Umma (the Korean word for "mother"), Sandra Oh plays Amanda, who is living her life on an American farm with her daughter (Fivel Stewart) when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea. This emotional turning point forces Amanda to face her fear of becoming her mother. Written and directed by Iris K. Shim, the film is also produced by Raimi and Azizi with executive producers Oh, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Yedong Mu, Tao Zhou, André Øvredal, Matt Black, Marcei Brown, and Jeanette Volturno. The cast includes Oh, Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush, and Dermot Mulroney.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Sony line-up pans out through the rest of the year and where Oh Hell No falls into it.

