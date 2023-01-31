If you were in the theater holding yourself back from belting out all the hit songs sung by Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, you’ll soon have your chance to put your pipes to the test when the film drops on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The physical copies will hit shelves and online platforms beginning February 28 with the digital version available just next week on February 7. Along with the celebrated film, audiences will also have access to a slew of bonus content including deleted scenes and a handful of behind-the-scenes featurettes.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody follows the incredible career of pop icon Whitney Houston (Ackie) from her humble days as a New Jersey choir girl to her discovery by legendary music producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), and the super stardom she would reach over the next several decades. From family turmoil to her complicated relationship with fellow musician Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), the film covers everything that was going on in the background of some of her most notable performances.

For those excited to feast their eyes and ears on the copious amounts of bonus content, you’ll be able to sing along with the greatest of the greats via Whitney’s Jukebox - an absolute must for your next at-home karaoke night. Also included are three featurettes such as “Becoming Whitney,” which is presumably a look at how BAFTA recipient Ackie got into the role of one of the most unforgettable voices of our time. The Blu-ray and digital copies also include a batch of deleted scenes while the DVD’s only extras are the featurettes.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet), I Wanna Dance with Somebody was penned by Anthony McCarten who wrote the Queen-centered biographical musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody. The film also includes earth-shattering performances by Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.

Ackie and Lemmons also served as executive producers alongside William Earon, Erika Hampson, Seth Spector, Marina Cappi, Dennis Casali, Stella Meghie, Josh Crook, Matthew Gallagher, Tanner Beard, Rachel Smith, Mackenzie O’Connell, Jane Bergere, Janice Beard, and Lexie Beard.

Check out a preview of the special features for I Wanna Dance with Somebody below and keep scrolling for the full list of the bonus content.

Blu-ray and Digital

Whitney’s Jukebox

Deleted Scenes

Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes: Moments of an Icon Becoming Whitney The Personal Touch



DVD