With a stacked cast and official release date of December 21 (just in time for the holidays!), the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody is really picking up steam. And now that so many of the big announcements have been made, we’re finally able to feast our eyes on the first roll-out of promotional material surrounding the upcoming music based drama. Today, the folks behind the film revealed a first look poster of the queen herself taking the stage to entertain.

With bright lights hitting her from every angle, Naomi Ackie, who will star as Houston, takes on one of the performer’s most notable poses. Arms out, head back, and legs together, the actress is decked out in blue jeans, a white shirt, and a leather jacket, with the singer’s staple curly hair flowing behind her. Fans of the late Houston will definitely remember this look — especially the leather jacket that accompanied her to many performances and photo shoots.

A legend not only in the world of music, having been a six-time Grammy Award winner along with nabbing a whopping twenty-two American Music Awards, Houston was a notable performer in every genre under the sun. While many will remember her fiery performance opposite Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the multi-hyphenated Houston was also a celebrated actress on television screens where she would earn herself two Emmy Awards. Speaking of The Bodyguard, Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s earworm song, “I Will Always Love You” still claims the title of the best-selling single by a woman of all time. Accolades and praise showered the celebrated performer all the way up until, and even beyond, her tragic death in 2012.

Starring alongside Ackie in the Kasi Lemmons-directed feature will be Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters. Known for his work behind the Academy Award nominated biopics, Darkest Hour and Two Popes, as well as his writing of another music biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Anthony McCarten penned the script for the toe-tapping feature.

The production team is also filled with big names, including Houston’s ex-manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston, as well as the man who started it all for the globally successful musician, Clive Davis. Joining them will be McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Salloway, and Christina Papagjike.

Check out Ackie portraying Houston in all her glory below, and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is an upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Academy Award® Nominee Anthony McCarten, the film will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music.

