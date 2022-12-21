One of the most awaited biopics of the year, I Wanna Dance with Somebody reawakens the legacy of one of the greatest singers of our times, Whitney Houston. Featuring Naomi Ackie as the star herself, the movie takes a cinematic look at her life as a celebrated musician and cultural icon of the 80s and 90s. The biographical musical drama is directed by Kasi Lemmons, best known for previously directing Harriet; and is written by Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes). Besides Ackie, the ensemble cast of the biopic also includes Stanley Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Clarke Peters as John Houston, and Bria Danielle Singleton as Bobbi Kristina Brown, among others.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is set to arrive this holiday season with the bittersweet journey of Houston, exploring her rise to stardom, her challenging personal life, and the celebration of the glorious voice that made her a singing sensation. If you have waited all year to watch this, then the wait is over, because here’s how you can watch the biopic, and when and where you watch it.

Is I Wanna Dance with Somebody in Movie Theaters?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is premiering in theaters across the United States on December 21, 2022, just in time for the holidays. The movie is being released by Sony Pictures.

Is I Wanna Dance with Somebody Streaming Online?

As per Sony Pictures’ official release, I Wanna Dance with Somebody is an exclusive theater release and will not be available for streaming anywhere anytime soon. However, as we have seen recently, many Sony Pictures productions have ended up on Netflix as a part of their streaming deal within a few months of their theatrical release. So, this new biopic might also follow suit. But that might not happen until a few months. We can expect some news on the streaming release of I Wanna Dance with Somebody sometime in 2023.

Watch the I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer

There are two official trailers released for I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The first one, released in September 2022 touches upon the chronological events in Houston’s life with Naomi Ackie featuring as the music star. The second trailer is more of a highlight of all the major moments in the movie, which also relate to some of the significant moments in the singer’s life. As the trailers play the original songs by Houston, they are sure to bring back the nostalgia, especially for the generation who grew up on her music and make you groove a little. Between the two trailers, the narrative and composition feel very powerful and hard-hitting, and even a little emotional. There are a lot of tense dramatic scenes that showcase the turmoil in the musician’s personal relationships. If this year has been a year of musical biopics, then, as the trailers indicate, I Wanna Dance with Somebody could definitely be a spectacular finish.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for I Wanna Dance with Somebody showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

When Will I Wanna Dance with Somebody Arrive on Digital or DVD?

As of now, there is no news on the physical media release of I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Usually, the DVDs and Blu-rays of new movies are released about 3-4 months from the theatrical premiere date. So, the same timeline could presumably apply to I Wanna Dance with Somebody as well.

What Is I Wanna Dance with Somebody About?

The 80s were a time of huge changes in pop culture, with the music industry undergoing a major transformation with the rise of artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and more. Whitney Houston was one of the top five on that list. Nicknamed “The Voice” for her singing talent, Houston was known for pop, soul, R&B, and gospel. One of her greatest achievements (besides globally hit singles) is that she is the only artist with seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Her music, life, and social activism were a major influence on social culture, and even years after her passing away, her legacy lives on through her work.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is an ode to the exhilarating and exhaustive journey of the musical superstar that showcases her life from being an unknown, unheard voice to becoming a celebrated artist, and the challenges she had along the way. Not to mention, the biopic features some of her top singles, like “How Will I Know”, "I Will Always Love You" and the titular song, among others. It suffices to say that this film is set to be both heart-wrenching and inspiring at the same time.

Other Musical Biopics of 2022 That You Can Watch Right Now

As we said before, 2022 has been a year of biopics. From actors and musical legends to renowned journalists (and even con artists), we have had a year full of close-up looks into the lives of real individuals. But with Whitney Houston’s biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody on its way, it triggers the memories of other music stars as well. Here are the two other popular musical biopics of that year that are must-haves for any music lover's watchlist.

Elvis: There have been about 15 movies about the King of Rock and Roll, but Baz Luhrmann’s take on the life and legacy of Elvis Presley hits hard in the biopic Elvis. Featuring Austin Butler as the titular musical icon, the film explores the life journey of the singer, actor, and musical icon, narrated from the perspective of his former manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Parker and Presley’s tumultuous professional relationship forms the main subject of the movie. The ensemble cast also stars Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., David Wenham, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in various roles. The movie became an instant hit upon its release and has been widely acclaimed, including appreciation from the Presley family, particularly for Butler’s performance and Luhrmann’s direction.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: No kid in the 80s and 90s has grown up without listening to "Weird Al" Yankovic or just Weird Al. The 2022 biographical parody film features the singer and songwriter’s life journey with a humorous take. The musician is known for comedic songs, parodying contemporary artists, and seeing pop culture in a fun way, which reflects even in this movie. Daniel Radcliffe portrays the titular musician along with Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Arturo Castro, and Julianne Nicholson in various roles. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by Eric Appel, with Yankovic himself serving as one of the writers and producers on the project, along with a cameo in the film. The movie has been acclaimed by fans and critics alike, especially for Radcliffe’s performance.

