During the 1980s, Whitney Houston quickly established herself as one of the most iconic voices in pop. Like many mega-stars, Whitney's career burned hot and bright, before eventually crashing and burning. Her musical prowess earned her seven consecutive number one singles, the only artist to ever achieve such a feat. Arguably her most iconic song, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," has been a dance hall anthem since its 1987 release. The song's message about wanting to dance freely and publicly with the person you love caused it to be swiftly adopted by the gay community. This cultural influence was supported by Houston's AIDS activism at the height of the epidemic, coinciding with the height of her career. Many fans assumed this was enthusiastic and genuine allyship, or another instance of gay men adopting female pop stars into their community, but the late singer's alleged closeted sapphic identity adds a whole new level of depth to her art and her activism.

However, the pop diva's life was plagued with controversy. Early in her career, rumors of a lesbian relationship threatened her success. Whitney never admitted to the relationship publicly, but former partner Robyn Crawford opened up about their love affair in a 2019 memoir. Houston would eventually become involved with fellow singer Bobby Brown. Whitney and Bobby's tumultuous marriage frequently made headlines with claims of abuse, infidelity, and drug use. After fifty-seven singles as a solo artist, Whitney's life was tragically cut short in 2012 at the age of 48 due to an overdose. She was survived by her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was only 18 years old at the time.

Will the film be an uplifting and honest look into the life of pop royalty Whitney Houston, or just another Oscar-bait cash grab capitalizing on the success and hardship of a music icon?

Is There a Trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody?

A trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody was released by Sony on September 15, 2022. Set to Houston's classic songs "How Will I Know" and of course "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" before being capped off with a recreation of Houston singing "The Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXC.

When and Where Will I Wanna Dance With Somebody be Released?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is set to be released in theaters December 21, 2022, in time for a Christmas release. According to the Sony Pictures official page for the film, this will be a theater exclusive, with no word yet on whether the film will be on streaming after the initial release.

Who Is in I Wanna Dance With Somebody?

Naomi Ackie is on track to be an accomplished leading lady. After appearances in fandom favorites Doctor Who and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ackie landed a recurring role on Netflix's Master of None. She's also set to star in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Pussy Island, and appear in legendary filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's new project, Mickey7. Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic.

Famed record producer, friend, and collaborator to Houston, Clive Davis is closely involved with the film as a producer. Davis discovered and signed the young singer when she was only 19 years old. The producer is also recognized for his work with powerhouses of the music industry such as Pink Floyd, Sly and The Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Santana, Barry Manilow, and many more. Davis will be portrayed by Hollywood favorite Stanley Tucci, to which he displays a striking resemblance.

Actress Tamara Tunie is perhaps best known for her twenty-one-year tenure as the capable medical examiner Melinda Warner on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Tunie will play Whitney's mother, Cissie Houston, a gospel singer who fostered her daughter's talent into adulthood. Before Whitney's big break, her mother sang back up for some of the biggest names of the era, including Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Dionne Warwick, who was actually a cousin of the Houstons.

Whitney's father, John Russell Houston Jr., was a US Army serviceman and city administrator for her hometown, Newark, New Jersey. He helped manage her career, before a disagreement in money management caused a rift between father and daughter. Writer, actor, and director Clarke Peters has been cast as Houston Jr.

Nafessa Williams previously appeared in a minor role in the Angela Basset directed Whitney, another biopic about the life of Houston. This time around, Williams is set to play a more prominent role in the singer's life: her first love and creative director, Robyn Crawford.

R&B singer Bobby Brown, known for hits such as "My Prerogative," first met the young singer at the Soul Train Awards. The two quickly fell in love and married in 1991. Many credit Brown with Whitney's spiral into drug use, at the very least acting as an enabler. The infamous Brown will be played by Ashton Sanders, who first garnered acclaim in the 2016 Oscar-winning film Moonlight.

Bobby and Whitney had one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Bobbi made appearances on the reality TV show Being Bobby Brown alongside her father. Unfortunately, she passed away only three years after her mother in 2015. Bria Danielle Singleton, who previously appeared in the Netflix superhero comedy Thunder Force as the younger version of Octavia Spencer's character, has been cast in the role.

Will I Wanna Dance With Somebody be Accurate?

Whitney's estate is reported to be closely involved with the film, with sister-in-law Pat Houston taking charge on behalf of the estate. As previously mentioned, Clive Davis is also producing. According to a press release, the film will not shy away from the hardships Whitney experienced while maintaining a compassionate vision of the multi-faceted celebrity.

The team behind the film is well acquainted with biopics, with screenwriter Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and director Kasi Lemmons (Harriet). Both films received high praise for their portrayal of their subjects. Hopefully, the team will prove themselves to be a balanced duo, drawing from their experiences with musician biopics and nuanced looks at Black American history, respectively.

With the involvement of her family and a team of respected filmmakers leading the project, fans of the incomparable Whitney Houston are sure to approve. Regardless of how the film turns out, fans should bring tissues. This is going to be a heart-wrenching story to watch.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody premieres in theaters on December 21, 2022.