Naomi Ackie absolutely is Whitney Houston in the first trailer for Sony Pictures’ I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Appearing as the iconic singer during her early years, Ackie is nailing not only the style, but the attitude, flair, and personality of the late performer. Back in April, we were treated to our first image of the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star in her newest leading role, but since then it’s been radio silence on the production as a whole. With the freshly released trailer, the film is promising to deliver on not only the singer’s life but several of her most notable tunes from those early days.

Beginning on the night she was discovered by legendary record producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), the trailer takes viewers through Houston’s rise to the top. From struggling with critics of her music, gaining a fandom that would fill stadiums, and performing the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl, the feature leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the making of the unforgettable superstar.

We’ll also see her close relationship with her best friend Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams), the tumultuous relationship between Houston and her boyfriend-turned-husband-turned-ex-husband, Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and her close-knit relationship with her mother, Cissy Houston (Tamara Tunie). Clarke Peters will also star as Houston’s father, John Houston.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Joins Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ As Legendary Producer Clive Davis

A mult- hyphenate performer, Houston took home a whopping six Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and twenty-two American Music Awards during her time in the spotlight. Proving that she was more than a heavenly powerhouse voice, Houston would go into the movie biz. Perhaps most notably, she appeared opposite Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard which also featured her cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You," which still holds the title of the best-selling single by a woman. She would go on to star in several other productions, including the classic 1997 televised feature, Cinderella, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year by way of a cast reunion. Sadly, Houston passed away back in 2012, making I Wanna Dance with Somebody a brilliant tribute to the tragic event’s ten-year anniversary.

Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) served the feature as its director from a script penned by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Two Popes). Serving on the production team will be Davis, Houston’s ex-manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston, McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Salloway, and Christina Papagjike.

Check out the trailer for I Wanna Dance with Somebody below and prepare to have more than one song stuck in your head when the film hits theaters on December 21.