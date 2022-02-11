What advice did Guillermo del Toro give to Day? And what was it like working with Michelle Yeoh for Slate?

Dating is not always smooth sailing and sometimes a breakup comes out of nowhere. Amazon Studios' new rom-com I Want You Back deals with the difficulty of breakup and how far we're sometimes willing to go to get our exes back. Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo, the movie follows the story of Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) after their respective dumpings. After a tearful meet-cute in a stairway, the two concoct a plan to get their exes to take them back.

Our leads Peter and Emma don't meet each other until they've both gotten dumped. Working in the same office building, the two bond over their respective breakups and the shock of how quickly their exes have rebounded, and soon a plan is formed. Peter will bromance Emma's ex Noah (Eastwood) and convince him to breakup with his current girlfriend Ginny (Backo). Emma will seduce Logan (Jacinto), Peter's ex Anne's (Rodriguez) new beau. Of course, while plotting and scheming against their exes, Peter and Emma begin to kindle their own connection.

We had a chance to speak with Charlie Day and Jenny Slate about the film. Day is best known for playing Charlie Kelly on the long-running sit-com It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as his appearance in Mythic Quest, Pacific Rim, and in multiple animated films. Slate is known for her time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and appearing in comedies like Parks and Recreation, or voicing animated characters like Bob's Burgers' Tammy Larsen.

During the conversation, Day and Slate talked about their first experiences with film and theater, and also gave out some handy love advice. Day also discussed his new feature debut as a director El Tonto and divulged some details about when we might see it on the big screen. Slate discussed her experience working on Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's upcoming Everything Everywhere All at Once and sharing the screen with the legendary Michelle Yeoh.

How did Slate find her love of movies?

What was Day's first performance on the stage as a child?

Why is it important to focus on yourself after a breakup?

What advice did Guillermo del Toro have for Day and El Tonto?

How does film editor Leslie Jones fit into the production of El Tonto?

Where is he in the process of completing the project and when will we be able to see it in theaters?

How did Slate get involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Was Michelle Yeoh intimidating as a scene partner for Slate?

