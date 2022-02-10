Sometimes after a long time in a relationship, we realize that it isn't going to work out like we thought it would. The new rom-com I Want You Back, directed by Jason Orley, deals with difficult breakups but also with finding new love. Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo, the movie follows protagonists Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) after they have been dumped. After a tearful meet-cute in a stairway, the two concoct a plan to get their exes to take them back.

After a long relationship that's perhaps lost some of its initial passion, Anne (Rodriguez) breaks up with Peter. Not long after, she finds a new romance with her co-worker at the middle school where she is a teacher. Drama teacher Logan (Jacinto) is dramatic, zen, and in touch with his feelings. Peter and Emma's plan involves Emma seducing Logan in order to push Anne back toward Peter. But what starts as a relatively simple scheme soon turns complicated when Anne tries to accommodate to the new changes in order to please Logan.

We had a chance to speak with Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto about the film. Rodriguez is beloved for her portrayal of Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin, and she has also appeared in films like Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, and voiced characters in animated films like Ferdinand and Scoob! Jacinto is best known for his breakout role as the dopey and lovable Jason Mendoza on the sitcom The Good Place, he is also expected to appear in the upcoming revival Top Gun: Maverick.

During the conversation, Rodriguez and Jacinto talked about their dream projects to work on before handing off some advice for those in relationships. Jacinto talked about Warrior, which stars his partner Dianne Doan, and if he would appear in the series. The two also discussed working with the cast and who they wanted to spend more screen time with from the ensemble.

