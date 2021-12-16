Amazon Prime Studios has just dropped the poster for their upcoming comedy I Want You Back which is set to be released in early 2022. The new poster, which shows the two stars Jenny Slate and Charlie Day sitting glumly on a park bench next to their quick-to-move-on exes. You can check out the new poster below:

This is our first look into the upcoming comedy, but don't fear! A new look will be released tomorrow, with a trailer being released on December 20. I Want You Back will follow Peter, played by Day, and Emma, played by Slate, two strangers who find a bond in their recent break-ups. As it turns out, they were both dumped on the same weekend by their now exes, Anne, played by Gina Rodriguez, and Noah, played by Scott Eastwood. Terrified of being single thirty-somethings, two dumpees will join forces to win their exes back. Also joining the cast as the exes' new love interests are Manny Jacinto as Anne's new boyfriend and Clark Backo as Ginny, Noah's new girlfriend.

I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orley, who has previously worked on Big Time Adolescence, a 2019 comedy starring Pete Davidson. He also directed Pete Davidson's 2020 Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York. The film was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who both wrote Love, Simon, and worked as This Is Us co-showrunners. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company, Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company. Along with the core cast, the film also stars Mason Gooding of the 2019 film Booksmart, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May of Young Sheldon, and Luke David Blumm​​​​​​.

I Want You Back will be released to Prime Video starting on February 11, 2022. The new trailer will arrive on December 20, but in the meantime check out the new poster below:

