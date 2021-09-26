I Want You Back, a new comedy starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, has just received an official release date of February 11, 2022. The film will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.

I Want You Back will tell the story of two people who think they have it all, but after being left by their respective significant others, hatch plans to shake up the lives of their exes and hopefully get them back. On top of Day and Slate, this upcoming rom-com stars Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm.

I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orley from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. This film serves as Orley's sophomore effort after his directorial debut with 2019's Big Time Adolescence. Aptaker and Berger both wrote the script for 2015's Love, Simon as well as several episodes of This is Us. The duo also co-created the Hulu series, Love, Victor.

Day is best known for his portrayal of Charlie on the long-running sitcom, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Reportedly, production for season 15 of the beloved comedy series began back in May. On top of starring in the hit show, Day has also served as a writer on several episodes. The funnyman can also be seen in this year's indie comedy, How It Ends. Slate is perhaps best known for appearing in Parks and Recreation, as well as lending her voice to Zootopia, Big Mouth, and this year's The Great North. Slate is also headlining the feature adaptation of a popular animated short film, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Currently, no images or footage of I Want You Back have been released, but it seems likely that the wait won't be much longer since it now has an official release date. Check out the official synopsis for I Want You Back below:

"Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back."

