Romance is messy, and nothing proves that more like the new rom-com I Want You Back. Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo, the Amazon Studios flick follows the story of Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) after their respective dumpings. After a tearful meet-cute in a stairway, the two concoct a plan to get their exes to take them back.

Scott Eastwood plays Noah, who dumped Emma after meeting Clark Backo's Ginny. Ginny, a healthy food baker is an ideal partner for Noah, who is a personal trainer. And although the two seem to be in love, Emma is convinced they were a happier pair. Through Peter and Emma's plan, Peter joins Noah's gym and starts to bromance Noah in order to convince him to break up with Ginny. What follows is a literal comedy of errors, though, like all rom-coms, it ends on a high note for all.

We had a chance to speak with Scott Eastwood and Clark Bako about the film. Eastwood is most well known for his performances in Gran Torino (where he acted alongside his father Clint Eastwood), The Longest Ride, Fury, Pacific Rim Uprising, and other action flicks. Bako is most known for her recurring role on Canadian television series Letterkenny, and has appeared in shows like Designated Survivor, Wynonna Earp, and Supernatural.

During the conversation, we chatted about the film as Eastwood and Bako's first official rom-com, and the two offered some dating advice for the people. The two also discussed their experience filming with the comedic cast and doing it during COVID.

Watch what Scott Eastwood and Clark Bako had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

What was it like for Eastwood and Bako to film their first rom-com?

What kind of lessons did they learn from past relationships that they could give as advice?

What was it like for Eastwood to film comedic scenes with Charlie Day?

What kind of love advice does Bako think her character Ginny from I Want You Back would give her character Rosie from Letterkenny?

How did the cast cultivate their chemistry together both as couples but also as a group?

Was there an actor that Eastwood and Bako didn't get to film with who they wanted to have scenes with?

What was it like working through COVID?

Was this their first project after the height of COVID?

Was that a real riverboat?

