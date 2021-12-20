Last week, Amazon Studios released the poster for their upcoming comedy I Want You Back starring Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets 2) and Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and have followed it up today with the film's first official trailer.

I Want You Back follows Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), two strangers who bond over the fact that they are both still in love with their exes. Peter and Emma then make a pact to help each other get back together with their exes, played by Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), by sabotaging their exes’ new relationships.

The new trailer for I Want You Back, featuring a cover of the eponymous Jackson 5 song, gives some hints on how Day and Slate’s characters plan to sabotage the new relationships, with Emma attempting to seduce the new boyfriend of Anne (Rodriguez), played by The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, while Peter attempts to befriend Noah (Eastwood) to get him to break up with his new girlfriend Ginny, played by Clark Backo (Letterkenny). Additionally, the trailer hints that, in true rom-com fashion, Day and Slate’s characters might just find better companionship with each other.

RELATED: 'It's Always Sunny' Season 15 Release Date, Trailer, Filming Details & Everything We Know So FarI Want You Back also stars Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Jami Gertz (The Neighbors), Isabel May (Young Sheldon), and Luke David Blumm​​​​​​ (The Sinner). The film is directed by Jason Orley, with a script from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the writing duo behind the coming of age rom-com Love, Simon, and its television spin-off Love, Victor.

I Want You Back premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Check out the all new trailer below:

