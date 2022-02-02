Get ready for a new kind of love story this Valentine’s Day. In the second official trailer, for the romantic comedy I Want You Back, these two rejected lovebirds are going full force to win back the loves of their lives. Released by Amazon Studios, the film stars Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets) and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) in the leading roles.

I Want You Back follows the recently dumped Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), strangers who unintentionally meet and bond over their shared heartbreak. Terrified that both exes have moved, the two band together to break up the new relationships and win them back. As to not get caught in their scheme, Peter handles Emma’s old flame Noah (Scott Eastwood) while Emma targets Anne (Gina Rodriguez), Peter’s ex-girlfriend. “It’s like Cruel Intentions,” Day’s Peter states in the trailer, “Only sexier.”

I Want You Back marks Day’s first appearance in a lead role of a romantic comedy. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Day expressed his desire for playing such a role stating

“I think any actor wants to stretch a little bit. Obviously doing It’s Always Sunny for fifteen seasons, I’ve been doing one thing over and over again. I’m happy to do it, I don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I also wanted to stretch. I wanted to try the Billy Crystal thing.”

RELATED: ‘I Want You Back’ Trailer Reveals a Pining Plan for Revenge Starring Charlie Day and Jenny SlateAlso starring in the film is Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo as Anne and Noah’s new partners Logan and Ginny, who are bound to get caught up in the romantic hijinks. Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, Luke David Blumm, and Dylan Gelula makeup the rest of the cast. Like any good rom-com the trailer is also full of cameos with blink-and-you’ll miss it appearances from Pete Davidson and Ben McKenzie. I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orely with scriptwriter by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, I Want You Back is a heartfelt pick-me-up for singles and couples alike filled with fun, mischief, and of course, love. The film will debut exclusively on Prime Video on February 11. You can check I Want You Back’s second official trailer below:

