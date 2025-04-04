This just in — Chi McBride (Pushing Daisies) has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited thriller series, I Will Find You. McBride is the latest name in the list after the platform previously announced Sam Worthington (Avatar) as the show’s lead. In addition to McBride, the ensemble cast includes Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, and Jonathan Tucker. McBride is set to take on the role of an FBI agent who is on the hunt for escaped convict, David Burrough (Worthington).

The official logline for the show reveals that the story will follow David, an innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son. However, things take a turn when he receives evidence of his child being alive. When David breaks out of prison, FBI Fugitive Task Force legend Max Williams (McBride) will do anything he can to find him, even if it’s at the cost of his personal life.

Coben serves as a co-creator and executive on I Will Find You. This marks the latest series in the author’s collaboration deal with Netflix. He has previously partnered with the streaming platform on shows such as Missing You, Fool Me Once, Stay Close, and The Woods, among others. In addition to the thriller series, Coben is also working with Netflix on other projects, including two TV series based on his novels Caught and Run Away, respectively.

'Caught' Is the Author’s First Latin American Adaptation