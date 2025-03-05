Sam Worthington is jumping out of James Cameron’s colorful Avatar universe and into the latest project between Netflix and Harlan Coben. The actor will officially star in the streamer’s limited series, I Will Find You, which pulls its story from the celebrated author’s 2023 thriller of the same name. This is just the latest title to come from what’s now been dubbed “The Harlan Coben Collection”, allowing the platform to adapt some of the novelists' fan-favorite stories into series form. This time around, audiences can expect an eight-episode series to hit Netflix sometime in the future, although no specific release window has been set at this time.

Taking on his latest fatherly role, I Will Find You will see Worthington star as David Burroughs, a parent desperate to find his child. He’s especially frantic to uncover the truth about his missing son as he’s been accused, tried, and convicted of killing the young man, serving his sentence from behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. While penned up in jail, David stumbles upon some evidence that points to the very real possibility that his son is still alive. Understanding what he has to do, the dutiful parent makes a break from jail and embarks on a mission to not only bring his child to safety, but also to clear his name.

To say that Coben is on fire thanks to his deal with Netflix would be a massive understatement. The first of the author's titles to be made into a series was 2020's The Stranger, which proved to be a monumental success. Since then, he’s had a slew of books turned into gripping dramas, with other titles like Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, The Woods, and Missing You drawing in audiences by the droves and boasting high viewership numbers. Holding creative control over the projects, Coben has served as an executive producer on each and every series.

What Else Is Sam Worthington Up To?