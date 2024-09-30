Sometimes, in our lowest moments, we wish for something that we don't really mean but blurt out anyway when emotions run high. A new short film by the production company DIFYRENT imagines the consequences if those cries to the universe were actually heard and acted upon, with Zoe Colletti experiencing the fallout. I Wish I Never Existed features the Only Murders in the Building and The Family Plan star as a newly 18-year-old girl named Sam struggling to grow up as she suddenly faces the uncertainties of adulthood without her father. When she makes a throwaway wish — the title of the film — on a shooting star, she's catapulted onto a surreal journey with her grandfather that changes her perspective on life and what it means to exist. The official trailer gives a peek at the deeply emotional film as it zooms from Sam's bedroom into the very cosmos.

The inciting incident for Sam's fateful wish is her 18th birthday party. It starts with a stray insult from a passing driver before her family gets involved to try and make the day special. Though they approach her with the best intentions, offering a cake and presents, they've ruined the day in her eyes as she's still reeling from the recent death of her father. It spurs her to blow out a match and beckon to a shooting star, though it ends up being more than a cathartic exercise as both she and her grandpa are torn out of reality itself. They're not dead, but something even worse — they no longer exist in the eyes of anyone but each other. All of it only makes Sam hate her life even more and when she learns there's potentially no going back on her wish, she confides in her grandpa for help in finding the happiness she desires more than anything.

At the core of Wish I Never Existed is the relationship between Sam and her equally jaded grandfather, played by veteran actor of Dredd, Invictus, and, most recently, Apartment 7A fame Patrick Lyster. Though he has similarly been broken by the hardships in his life, he's long since learned how to find the silver linings, a skill Sam could use some work on. Their magical, surreal journey through the stars will have them bickering about the value of life and existence, but ultimately finding a new understanding of themselves and each other in the process. The big message of the film for Sam is one everyone should take to heart — life isn't always about getting what you want, but making the most of what you have.

Who Worked Together to Craft 'I Wish I Never Existed'?

DIFYRENT sticks out from other production companies because its key creators are all under 25 years old, and they've quickly started to garner attention after the release of two award-winning shorts and two feature films. The minds behind I Wish I Never Existed — Maria Grech and Dylan Odom — are similarly young up-and-comers in the film industry and worked to create a deeply personal story together based on their experiences. Not only did they get to work with talented actors like Colletti and Lyster, but they also had access to by far the biggest budget yet for one of DIFYRENT's projects and collaborated with acclaimed producers like two-time Emmy-winning executive producer Jon Cassar of 24 and The Orville fame and award-winning producer James Nunn of One Shot and 47 Meters Down.

Getting the 25-minute short across the finish line was anything but easy though. After DIFYRENT won the Malta Create Award at the Mediterrane Film Festival 2023, the goal was to complete I Wish I Never Existed before the 2024 iteration of the event rolled around. Complicating matters, among other things, were the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, 14 script revisions, casting, and the beginning of production on Ridley Scott's epic sequel Gladiator II in their home country and pulling away prospective talent. Cameras finally began rolling in February, about a month after they had initially planned, yet they ultimately managed to get the film ready in time for their screening and immediately felt confident about the final product. Born out of a simple question about whether it would be worth it to push a button and have never existed, it became a journey for the filmmakers that Odom says resulted in a deeply relatable film for them.

As part of his director's statement, Odom shared how they ended up capturing their feelings after the death of Grech's father in their short and shared high praise for Colletti for taking on the role of Sam:

"Sam is someone we have come to relate to deeply. Early in the story, we learn that Sam’s father is out of the picture. Later, we discover that he passed away. When? We’re not quite sure, but what we do see is the massive crater his passing has left on her. A few years ago, when Maria was 16, her father passed away rather suddenly. We had just wrapped our first ever feature film (The Way Back) which he was instrumental in making. Colin Grech was, and will always feel like, a second half, helping us source all our props, scout locations, and even build our sets. Losing such a big part of our lives at a time when we had never been closer is an incredibly daunting experience to work through. This is what Sam’s story is all about: trying to figure out who's left when your other half is no longer with you. Behind her anger, angst, and fear, she is powerful, witty, and a dreamer, and we are thrilled to have someone as exceptionally talented as Zoe take on this incredibly complex role."

More information about I Wish I Never Existed and the journey to making it can be found on DIFYRENT's official website. Check out the trailer in the player above and get a look at a few posters in the gallery below.