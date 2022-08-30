In 2019, YA author Mason Deaver released their debut book titled I Wish You All the Best. Since its release, the book has been met with high praise, offering a beacon of light for readers who identify with the story's protagonist, Ben. Now, the book is being adapted as a feature, and filming is almost underway.

On social media, Tommy Dorfman, the movie's writer and director, confirmed that filming is currently set to begin this fall, with Deaver confirming a start date for sometime in October. Along with the announcement, the duo revealed that an open casting call is currently underway for the role of Ben. At this time, there are no further public details about casting, though some strides have been made.

IWYATB centers on Ben de Backer, a non-binary teenager who is kicked out of their house after coming out to their parents. As a result, they move in with their estranged sister Hannah and her husband Thomas. Though the two welcome Ben, they continue to struggle with anxiety further exacerbated by their parents' rejection. As such, Ben tries to keep a low profile at school. However, after they meet Nathan, Ben's life begins to look a little happier.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Beyond 'Pose', 'Orange', and 'Euphoria': 9 Examples of Trans Representation on TV

Prior to IWYATB, Dorfman is well-known for her acting work. Many viewers may recognize her from her role in Netflix's Thirteen Reasons Why. More recently she appeared in the 2020 series Love in the Time of Corona, and movies like The Shuroo Princess. IWYATB will be both her feature writing and directorial debuts. Dorfman's involvement with the project already suggests exciting things to come, as she will continue to add to media created by and for trans and non-binary people.

After its debut, I Wish You All the Best was named one of the best 2019 books from publications such as Autostraddle, Book Riot, and BuzzFeed, among others, with Deaver being lauded for their work by NPR and more. The book also made Cosmopolitan's Top 100 YA Books Everyone Should Read. The following year Deaver released a novella set shortly after the events of IWYATB titled I'll Be Home Christmas. Since then, they have authored three additional solo books: The Ghosts We Keep, an Audible exclusive titled Another Name for the Devil, and the most recently published The Feeling of Falling in Love. Their work can also be found in a number of short story collections.

There is currently no release date for I Wish You All the Best. Check out Dorfman's full video about the movie below: