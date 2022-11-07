Just a couple of months after announcing the start of production, the cast and crew of I Wish You All the Best has officially wrapped filming! Director, writer, and producer Tommy Dorfman revealed the news on her Instagram, sharing a handful of behind-the-scenes images to accompany the news. The images spotlight the core teen cast, which was announced just a day ahead of filming's completion. Dorfman also spotlights the crew and a couple photos of herself.

I Wish You All the Best is a YA feature adapted from the Mason Deaver novel of the same name. It centers on Benjamin De Backer, a non-binary teenager who gets kicked out of their house after coming out to their parents. With nowhere else to turn, Ben goes to stay with their estranged sister Hannah and her husband Thomas. Due to anxiety exacerbated by their parents' rejection, Ben struggles to readjust, and keeps a low profile at school as a result. However, when they meet and befriend Nathan, things begin to look up as the two grow closer.

Since the start of filming (and even the initial announcement), casting has been a hotly anticipated announcement. Alexandra Daddario was the first reveal and will play Hannah. While the news was exciting, many readers whose hearts were captured by "Benathan" eagerly waited to find out who would play the duo. Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World) and Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds) will star as Ben and Nathan, respectively. To stoke the flames of excitement further, fans got their first look at the duo in action, thanks to Deaver sharing a photo on Twitter.

Image via Sarah Maxwell

Additional cast for the movie includes Amy Landecker (Your Honor) and Judson Mills (This Game's Called Murder) as Ben's strict Christian parents, Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) and Lisa Yamada (The Sound of Magic) as Ben's friends, and Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star). There are still more casting announcements on the way.

I Wish You All the Best marks Dorfman's feature writing and directorial debuts. She produces alongside ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan, with Aubrey Bendix and Braden Bochner overseeing the project. James Harris of TeaShop Films serves as executive producer.

I Wish You All the Best does not yet have a projected release date. In the meantime, snag a copy of the book here and get even more Benathan content in the accompanying novella I'll Be Home for Christmas. Check out Dorfman's full post below: