Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for I Woke Up a Vampire.

The Big Picture I Woke Up a Vampire ends with a dark twist that complicates things for Carmie and her friends in an otherwise cheery show.

Carmie finds out about her superpowers on her 13th birthday and learns about the world of Blendeds and Mythics.

The ending reveals that Carmie's mother is the evil Shapeshifter and the Collector is also a Mythic, setting up a turbulent journey for Carmie in future seasons.

A collaborative venture by Netflix and the Canadian Family Channel, I Woke Up A Vampire follows the confusing preteen years in the life of the young Carmie Henley (Kaileen Chang), who wakes up one day to find that she has turned into a vampire. While the 8-episode series slowly delves into the mysteries of its world, it’s the ending, in particular, that throws open a can of worms. I Woke Up a Vampire’s ending darkly complicates the situation for Carmie and her friends in what is an otherwise cheery fantasy kids' show.

Carmie Henley's life changes forever when she wakes up on her 13th birthday and realizes that she has found superpowers that she didn't know she had. In her dream, she heard a woman calling her "vampling" while dark clouds started looming over her. When she shares the news with her best friend Kev (Niko Ceci), he warns her about the great consequences that sometimes great power accompanies. Carmie is looking forward to the audition for the school musical as she has been practicing for months. After all, she has to prove herself against her classmate Leanna (Ana Araujo) who has been trained in theater and dance for more than 10 years. Very slyly, Carmie manages to use her powers to her advantage without giving away her secret. But despite her best attempts, Carmie only lands the role of the understudy.

What Is 'I Woke Up a Vampire' About?

After school, Kev takes Carmie to his favorite spot, the local comic book store, Hammer and Tong Comics, owned by Elijah Guy (Kris Siddiqi). As a result of being employed at the comic bookstore and his love for comics, Kev quickly manages to connect the dots. Kev shows Carmie a copy of the "Blended" comic book, which talks about creatures called Mythics, who are legendary monsters known to tread the Earth even before mankind took over. The Blendeds are offsprings of humans and Mythics. The fact that Carmie was adopted and never knew her birth parents adds to the mystery at hand. However, Carmie cannot be any happier than on discovering she's suddenly cool.

Later in the day, Carmie comes across two newbies in the neighborhood — Madison (Aaliyah Cinello) and Dylan (Zebastin Borjeau). She's unaware that Dylan is a monster hunter from the family of Van Helsing, the legendary monster hunter of lore. In the new city, Dylan is on a mission. He's tasked by Elijah, who's known as the Collector, with finding and capturing Blendeds. Quite early after his arrival, Dylan manages to sense that something's wrong with Carmie and upon being pressured by the Collector, Dylan informs him about his discovery without giving a name.

Who Are Blendeds and Mythics in 'I Woke Up a Vampire'?

Meanwhile, Kev keeps up with his investigation into the world of Mythics and Blendeds. From the comics, he finds out that the Blendeds are going missing and are being forced to convert into full Mythics. On their 16th birthday, all Blendeds must make the choice between staying a human or turning into a Mythic. Upon choosing to be a Blended, the individual will lose their human memories. The Blendeds are hunted by a group of predators known as the Hunters who aim to capture all the Mythics. Kev sets out to find the hunter. Carmie continues to struggle to cope with her newfound powers. She realizes that she cannot get her photos taken anymore because she looks like a glow stick on camera, thanks to the light emanating from within her.

Carmie's efforts to keep her cover soon fall flat when her step-siblings Aiden (Jayd Deroche) and Jayden (Delia Lisette Chambers) discover her superpowers. In return for keeping Carmie's secret, the two siblings manage to blackmail Carmie into helping them win an underground gaming competition. When Carmie's interventions using her powers go too far, she's contacted by another mythic who warns her of the consequences of Blendeds trying to alter the course of events in the human world. For the first time, Carmie also realizes that she may have a choice to make when the time comes. Kev also makes progress when he finds out that his new friend, Dylan, is the hunter he is looking for. However, Dylan doesn't realize that Kev has followed him to his training roof. At school, he remains distracted by Leanna after landing a key role in the "Fangs of the Opera" musical.

Realizing that Kev's claim about a hunter being on the prowl is real, Carmie gets curious about her past and starts looking into the identity of her birth parents. With the help of Kev, she manages to find Professor Victoria Rhodes, the only expert on the Blendeds apart from Kev. Professor Rhodes was once herself a vampling, just like Carmie. Convinced that she would choose to be a vampling on her 16th birthday, Professor Rhodes started writing about her life as a human to keep the memories with her. Carmie realizes that she won't remember her human side if she chooses to be a Mythic. Upon inquiring about her parents, Carmie only receives a fair warning to stay away from her evil birth mother.

Dylan Must Choose Between Friends and Foes

Before Carmie can recover from the shock of her recent discovery about her mother, she gets hit by another shocking revelation when she finds out that Madison is also a Blended — a She-Wolf. Although the night turns out great for the friends, a risky move by Madison exposes her mythical presence to Elijah. Immediately, Elijah decides to inform his hired hunter about the presence of a Blended at school. However, Dylan feels conflicted about hunting one of his new friends. Regardless, he decides to capture Madison and hands her over to the Collector. At the same time, Kev comes to know about the Collector's real motivation. It turns out that his daughter is being held hostage by a powerful Mythic — the Shapeshifter (Charlotte Legault) — who is seeking Blendeds for her evil army.

Upon finding out that Madison has been taken by Dylan, Carmie confronts the hunter and asks him to help her find Madison, if his friendship is true. Consequently, Dylan decides to shed the path of a hunter and join hands with his new and only friends. Under the pretense of handing over Carmie, Dylan helps Carmie rescue Madison from the Collector's hands. When the Shapeshifter arrives to collect her prey, she finds that the Collector has nothing to show in return for his daughter. Promising that Elijah will never hear from his daughter, the mysterious Shapeshifter vanishes into thin air.

'I Woke Up a Vampire's Ending Reveals Who Carmie's Parents Are

With one emergency taken care of, Carmie must now reach the school at any cost to play the lead in the school musical. Leanna's brief encounter with Carmie's vampire form had left her voiceless, leaving Carmie as the only option to play the lead. Although Carmie fears that she may not rise up to the occasion, she shines like a true vampling when her moment comes. Dylan also gets his chance to take the stage when the other lead, Benny, gets his leg broken just before the finale. In front of the final applause, Carmie decides to lend some limelight to Leanna, who helps everyone when the time comes despite her rude behavior.

At the end of I Woke Up a Vampire, Madison decides to leave town after bidding a final goodbye to Kev. After her stunning performance, Carmie gets a call from the singer Rick Astley who warns Carmie against trusting the wrong people. Rick is also a Mythic and it appears that Carmie may have a bigger role to play in the grand scheme of things. Thanks to a final few pieces, the entire picture falls together. Before the curtain falls on Season 1 of I Woke Up a Vampire, Kev leaves Carmie in a shocked state when he reveals to her the identity of her mother. To Carmie's shock, she finds that her real mother is the evil Shapeshifter who has been waging a war against humans. In another twist, the Collector is also revealed to be a Mythic. He appears looking at his photographs with his daughter, who uncannily resembles Carmie. Without a doubt, Carmie's journey is only about to get more turbulent as she sets out to find answers to the questions popping up in her mind. As prophesied by the writer of "Blended" in a letter to Kev, Carmie did not find the truth very relieving when she finally got her answers in the finale of I Woke Up a Vampire.

