It's impossible to imagine anyone other than Ian McDiarmid playing the Emperor in Star Wars. His cackling voice and piercing looks made Darth Sidious one of the best villains in cinema history, with the latter playing an even larger role in creating his terrifying figure. Even though half of his face is often under his robe, his yellow eyes are enough to intimidate anyone who sees them—that's the power of the Dark Side of the Force for you, baby. And makeup, too. It was precisely the Emperor's yellow eyes that granted McDiarmid the role, in fact, making for an interesting behind-the-scenes story that feels as if Sidious had chosen his actor himself.

Image via Disney

We first see Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back in a brief hologram with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), but, back then, he was played by a woman, Marjorie Eaton, under heavy makeup, and voiced by Clive Revill. That wouldn't work for Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, however, as Sidious plays a larger role, and McDiarmid wasn't the first choice. As he told USA Today back in 2013, they had another actor already, but he couldn't continue because a medical condition affected one of Sidious' most important traits: his eyes.

McDiarmid was in his late 30s at that time, but, as he recalls, the other actor was much older and couldn't wear the yellow contact lenses necessary to play the Emperor. "His eyes just wouldn't support them, and they couldn't insure him," says McDiarmid. In 2015, he revealed another important detail about it at Star Wars Celebration, as reported by Forbes: the contact lenses available weren't exactly comfortable, either. “The first ones were made of glass. They were more scratchy than the most recent plastic ones.” If wearing contact lenses for longer periods of time feels uncomfortable, imagine an elderly man doing so with glass ones.

While it was important that Sidious look old, his yellow eyes were just as vital to the character, so production had to find a new actor to play him. Mary Selway, the casting director for Return of the Jedi, had seen McDiarmid playing an aged version of Howard Hughes in a play before and recommended him to Star Wars creator George Lucas, who, together with director Richard Marquand, set up an interview with McDiarmid. But the story doesn't end there.

McDiarmid’s Nose Also Helped Him Secure the Role