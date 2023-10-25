It's hard to think that anyone would pass up the opportunity to work with Tom Cruise on one of the Mission: Impossible movies. Given how action-packed and lucrative these flicks are, it's honestly a wonder there aren't more big names attached to them. But did you know that there's a certain Marvel legend who passed up on playing a character opposite Cruise's iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt? Believe it or not, this actor was none other than the original Magneto himself, Sir Ian McKellen.

Ian McKellen Wanted To Read the Entire ‘Mission: Impossible II’ Script

Nowadays, we associate McKellen entirely with genre movies like X-Men or The Lord of the Rings. In fact, because of his success as Gandalf, he was once up for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. But back when McKellen was playing less genre-infused roles, he was in the running to play a supporting character in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and given how many of those characters never returned, fate might've kept him from disappointment. Apparently, McKellen was offered the part of Mission Commander Swanbeck, a role that eventually went to Anthony Hopkins in Mission: Impossible II. Universally known as the worst entry in the long-running Tom Cruise series, McKellen may have dodged a bullet by turning down the role. More than that, he opened the door for other roles that have changed the trajectory of his career. But as it turns out, McKellen opted against doing Mission: Impossible II for a particularly strange reason: they wouldn't let him read the script.

In an interview with People, the actor revealed that the producers only granted him some of the scenes from the movie rather than the entire story. "They wouldn't let me see the whole script because I might have spilled the beans," he explained. "I only got my scenes." No wonder McKellen turned down the role, something not everyone in show business could understand. "My agent said, 'You can't say no to working with Tom Cruise!' and I said, 'I think I will.'" Everything worked out for the best for McKellen though, because the very next day, he received a call from X-Men director Bryan Singer, who offered him the part of Magneto.

Plenty of actors wait their entire career for a complex and exciting role like Magneto, and (besides Michael Fassbender of course, who plays a young version of the character in the X-Men prequels) at this point, it's hard to associate anyone else with the role besides Ian McKellen. Having played the "Master of Magnetism" opposite Patrick Stewart's Professor X in four different X-Men films (with a small cameo in The Wolverine), McKellen seems confident in his decision to pass on Mission: Impossible. Had he taken the role, there was another franchise he would have likewise missed out on.

Ian McKellen Nearly Missed Out on The Lord of the Rings and X-Men Franchises

Not long after McKellen was offered the part of Magneto, Peter Jackson offered him Gandalf in his upcoming adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Understandably, he accepted both roles, but when production on X-Men ran long, he had a choice to make. "I’m sorry. I can’t play Gandalf because X-Men, which I agreed to do first, is overrunning," McKellen told Peter Jackson, though the New Zealand-based director would have nothing of it. Instead, Jackson held the role for McKellen, and X-Men director Bryan Singer moved misty mountains to make sure that the actor was free for Lord of the Rings.

"Meanwhile, Mission Impossible was put off, put off, put off," McKellen revealed. "And if I had decided to do that, I wouldn't have been in X-Men and I wouldn’t have been in Lord of the Rings." It's hard to imagine either franchise without one of its bigger stars, and it's even tougher to imagine someone else playing Gandalf in either The Lord of the Rings trilogy or The Hobbit prequel series. Thankfully, we don't have to think of anyone else, and it was soon made obvious that McKellen was born for both roles, which he performed masterfully.

McKellen himself is grateful for the opportunity and attributes most of his success in the sci-fi/fantasy genre to luck. "You can’t prepare for luck," he mused. "I’ve learned that you’ve got to be ready for the luck when it arrives, but you’re going to need the luck." Well, we were sure lucky to have him as one of the most formidable mutants and believed wizards in cinema history. Here's hoping he's still got some great performances left in the coming years. Who knows? Maybe he'll show up opposite Tom Cruise in an upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel!