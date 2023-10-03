The Big Picture Ian McKellen tried to convince Patrick Stewart not to take on the role of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Despite McKellen's advice, Stewart ignored him and went on to play the role, which lasted for seven seasons and propelled him to international stardom.

Stewart and McKellen eventually became close friends and colleagues, appearing together in X-Men films and Samuel Beckett's play, Waiting for Godot.

Ian McKellen has long bedeviled the X-Men, but he almost made an enemy of Star Trek fans, as well. As chronicled in Patrick Stewart's new memoir, McKellen tried to dissuade him from taking on the role of Jean-Luc Picard. Variety reports that Stewart's new memoir, Making It So, recounts a time when Stewart, on the cusp of signing a contract to star in Star Trek: The Next Generation, sought out theatrical colleague McKellen's advice. "When I told him I was going to sign the contract, he almost bodily prevented me from doing so. 'No! No, you must not do that. You must not. You have too much important theater work to do. You can’t throw that away to do TV. You can’t. No!'"

Stewart ultimately ignored McKellen's advice, and signed on to captain the USS Enterprise in 1987. Despite a rocky start to the series, the role lasted for seven seasons and propelled Stewart to international stardom, leading him to reprise the role in four movies and three seasons of the sequel series Star Trek: Picard. Stewart has no regrets, and writes that "in the years since, we have become dear pals and X-Men colleagues, and Ian has acknowledged that he was wrong and I was right. More than once, in fact – primarily because I like making him say those words."

At the time of Stewart's casting on The Next Generation, Stewart and McKellen were both members of the Royal Shakespeare Company, but had only appeared on stage with each other once, and were mere acquaintances and colleagues. In 2000, they were cast as foes in the X-Men films, with Stewart playing the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier, and McKellan playing his former friend and now-nemesis Magneto. The two hadn't kept in touch over the intervening years, but got to know each other on set, and soon became close friends. In addition to acting together in five different X-Men movies, in 2009, they appeared together in London and New York as Vladimir and Estragon in Samuel Beckett's play, Waiting for Godot. McKellan also officiated Stewart's third marriage, to singer Sunny Ozell, in 2013.

Ian McKellen Has Since Come Around

Image via 20th Century Fox

Since giving his advice to Stewart, McKellen has been no stranger to genre fare. In addition to the X-Men movies, he famously starred as Gandalf in Peter Jackson's adaptations of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and made appearances in Last Action Hero, The Shadow, and the ill-fated Cats. He turned down another iconic fantasy role when he demurred on taking over the Harry Potter role of Dumbledore from the late Richard Harris, who he believed wouldn't have approved of him; the role instead went to Michael Gambon.

Making It So: A Memoir is in stores now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.