Ian McKellen is an acid-tongued theater critic who finds himself in a web of deceit, treachery, and fascism in 1930s London in the new trailer for The Critic. Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong also star in the thriller. The film is set to be released on September 13.

The trailer introduces McKellan's Jimmy Erskine, theater critic for the Daily Chronicle. He's his pen is notably poisonous - over the course of her career, he's comnpared actress Nina Land (Arterton) to "livestock, creatures of the sea, and an extinct bird". When she confronts him over his cruelty, he convinces her to seduce new Chronicle owner David Brooke (Strong) - who naturally wants his lover to recieve positive notices from now on. Erskine has problems of his own - a somewhat-closeted homosexual, he's been targeted by the British Union of Fascists, It all comes together in a final act that's guaranteed to bring the house down. The film's cas also includes Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Land's mother and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) as the man Land is in love with, as well as Romola Garai (Scoop), Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder), and Nikesh Patel (The Devil's Hour).

Who Is the Creative Team Behind 'The Critic'?

The Critic was directed by Anand Tucker, the helmer of Hilary and Jackie and Shopgirl. It will be his first feature film since 2010's Leap Year, a romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. It is an adaptation of the 2015 novel Curtain Call, by Anthony Quinn (no relation to the Lawrence of Arabia actor of the same name); the film's script is by Patrick Marber, who was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2006 for Notes on a Scandal. The film's score is by Craig Armstrong, a veteran film composer whose notable scores include Ray, Love Actually, and The Incredible Hulk; he is also a frequent collaborator with Baz Luhrmann, having scored three of his films.

The Critic premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, where it was met with muted reviews by critics (it currently holds a 47% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes). However, Collider's Isabella Soares enjoyed the film; in her review, she described it as a "thrilling venture", and found that it "fully embraces its operatic tone without going overboard". She singled out McKellen and Arterton, noting that McKellen "makes this cold-hearted character a likable villain with his exceptional line deliveries and captivating onscreen presence".

The Critic will be released in theaters on September 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Critic below.