Filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 is underway and Deadline has confirmed that Ian McShane is set to return to the franchise. Previous reports had suggested that fans could expect to see Winston in the upcoming film, but now director Chad Stahelski has given credence to the rumors, saying, "I couldn't be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4. He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick."

Winston has appeared in the past three chapters of John Wick, but McShane is perhaps most well known for his Golden Globe-winning performance as Al Swearengen in HBO’s Deadwood. McShane’s return rounds out an already star-studded cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Lance Reddick.

RELATED: Exclusive: 'John Wick 4' and '5' Are Not Filing Back-to-Back; Plus Where and When 'Wick 4' Is Shooting

Very little is known about the plot of John Wick: Chapter 4, but Stahelski teased what to expect in an interview with IndieWire, “John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go.” Perhaps Wick will have to make a hasty retreat to the New York Continental Hotel and take advantage of the neutral ground Winston has established there. Though there may be a few hard feelings between them after Winston shot him in John Wick: Chapter 3.

The script is co-written by Michael Finch, a newcomer to the franchise, and Shay Hatten who penned John Wick: Chapter 3 and the upcoming fifth installment. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently shooting in Berlin and Paris, with additional filming locations in France, Germany, and Japan planned for the rest of the summer. Lionsgate has set a May 27, 2022 release date for the film.

KEEP READING: 'John Wick 4' Casts Marko Zaror as a New Foe for Keanu Reeves

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Show Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dressed for the Late 1960s The newest film in the long-running action-adventure franchise is slated to hit theaters next July.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (30 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt