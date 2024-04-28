Recently appearing in blockbuster hits like John Wick: Chapter 4 and the animated film Kung Fu Panda 4, Ian McShane is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in film and television. With a career that spans over six decades, McShane’s talent has been recognized by critics and viewers alike. In fact, he has been nominated for prestigious awards and has received a Gloden Globe Award for his portrayal of Al Swearengen in the TV Show Deadwood.

In his impressive filmography, Ian McShane has portrayed a wide range of characters, from charming rogues to hardened villains. McShane inhabits the roles he plays with authenticity and charisma, making him incredibly memorable to watch. These are Ian McShane's best movies, a diverse yet no less entertaining bunch that proves he always brings a level of gravitas and intensity to his performances that command the attention of viewers.

10 'Jawbone' (2017)

Directed by Thomas Napper

The boxing movie Jawbone follows the story of Jimmy McCabe (Johnny Harris), a former boxing champion who returns to the sport after falling on hard times. To make a successful comeback, Jimmy must fearlessly battle his inner turmoils and accept the help of his old trainer and supporters.

In the movie, McShane portrays a boxing promoter named Joe Padgett. While his role is supporting, McShane makes Joe the perfect, charismatic antagonist to Jimmy, showing his knack for playing characters with dubious morals. Sports movie fans will surely enjoy Jawbone for its valiant realism and moving protagonist. While it’s not a popular boxing movie, Jawbone deserves to be just as talked about among the best boxing movies like Southpaw and Creed.

9 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

One of the most popular stop-motion films of all time is Herny Selick’s Coraline. Based on the book of the same name penned by Neil Gaiman, Coraline follows the titular character (Dakota Fanning), who, in defiance of her parents, finds a secret door in her home that opens the way to a parallel universe. There, Coraline has a perfect life and perfect parents but soon discovers that her “other” parents have a dark agenda.

Mr Bobinsky, Coraline’s strange but friendly real-world neighbor, is voiced by McShane. The character is an eccentric Russian acrobat who is training circus mice. McShane, who usually plays antagonists, is the opposite of his usual dark characters as the encouraging and cordial Mr. Bobinsky. Fans of the actor should add the acclaimed Coraline to their watchlist (if they haven’t watched it yet) to see McShane’s versatility as a voice actor and fall in love with the film’s whimsical world.

8 'If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium' (1969)

Directed by Mel Stuart

Close

The comedy film If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium sees American tourists who experience a slew of cultural differences that shock them while on a whirlwind trip to Europe. Humor-filled travel films were a popular genre in the 1960s, as the decade saw more American tourists exploring Europe, and the movie pokes fun at the stereotypical reactions of American tourists abroad.

McShane’s portrayal of Charlie Cartwright, the European tour guide of the Americans in the movie, shows how he’s also a talented comedic actor. With his charm and charisma, McShane plays Charlie with such finesse that even the viewers could easily fall in love with him. While it’s an underrated film, If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium is one of the best 1960s films for its side-splitting hijinks, excellent ensemble cast, and nostalgic allure.

7 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Former stuntman and stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski made a splashing directorial debut with the action film John Wick. Played by Keanu Reeves, the titular character is a retired assassin who seeks retribution for the unfortunate passing of his dog, a gift from his dead wife. As he seeks out those responsible, he dives deeper into the hidden world of hitmen and shady figures.

In John Wick, McShane steals the scene as Winston, the owner of the infamous Continental Hotel, a supposed sacred and safe place for assassins. The film of the most memorable entries in his filmography, and McShane plays Winston with a unique mix of sinister charm to capture the hearts of viewers. Without Winston, John wouldn’t have been successful in seeking vengeance against those who wronged him.

6 'The Wild and the Willing' (1962)

Directed by Ralph Thomas