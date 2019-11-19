Netflix’s ‘V Wars’ Trailer Sees Ian Somerhalder Back on That Vampire Beat

0

My dude Ian Somerhalder just cannot escape those vampires. The actor, of course, recently completed a successful eight-season run on The CW’s Vampire Diaries, and he also played Boone on Lost, who was not technically a vampire but the character did suck. Now, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for V Wars, which sees Somerhalder playing Dr. Luther Swann, who is trying to stop a horrific vampire disease from spreading. Based on the trailer, he is doing…a very bad job.

Adapted from the comic series by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson, V Wars will also star Adrian Holmes (Arrow) as Michael Fayne, Swann’s best friend and one of those infected with the blood-hungry disease. Michael rejects his buddy’s help and instead chooses to lead an underground uprising of vampires.

The series will also star Jacky Lai (Shadowhunters), Peter Outerbridge (The Umbrella Academy), Kyle Breitkopf (Barkskins), Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw), and Kimberly Sue Murray (Crimson Peak). Check out the trailer below. All ten episodes of V Wars hit Netflix on December 5.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for V Wars: