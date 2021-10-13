The president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Matthew Loeb, announced today that unless an agreement is reached, the 60,000 workers represented by the union will go on nationwide strike on Monday, October 18. The strike could throw a wrench on the wheels of Hollywood, halting film and TV productions all over the country.

The IATSE voted to authorize a nationwide strike at the beginning of the month. At the time, almost 90% of the IATSE cast voting ballots to show their support for the cause, representing more than 53 thousand members. The results also underlined the urgency of better working conditions to the class, as 98% of the voters cast their ballots in favor of a strike. The strike is the latest push from IATSE to ensure film and TV workers have adequate salaries, well-defined working hours, assured time for meal breaks, and rest time on weekends and holidays. While all these demands seem reasonable, the reality of the industry is that a lot of these rights are ignored, which has led to the strike call.

On the IATSE Instagram account, Loeb ensures he’s still pursuing a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and hopes a deal can prevent the strike from starting this Monday. However, Loeb also says that “the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency.” With a set date for the strike, Loeb expects to pressure the AMPTP so that negotiations can move faster. In Loeb’s words, “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

A nationwide strike call is a unique event in the 128 years of existence of the IATSE. If the AMPTP fails to reach an agreement until the weekend, the upcoming strike could seriously damage Hollywood in a moment where the industry is still struggling to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic. Nevertheless, with the almost unanimous support of its members, the IATSE is determined to ensure the workers of TV and film basic working conditions. Check out the IATSE's announcement on Instagram below.

