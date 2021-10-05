With 98% of approval, the strike would only be stopped by a better work conditions deal.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced today the results of an almost unanimous vote from its union members in favor of a nationwide strike. This is the first time in the 128 years of existence of the IATSE that a nationwide strike has been approved, and the support of 98% of the voters is a clear indication that 60 thousand members who work in television and film production will keep pushing for better work conditions.

Negotiations between the IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have been going for months, in a historical demand for basic working conditions. It’s a well-known fact that people who work in film and television productions don’t usually have set hours, often skip meal breaks, are forced to work on weekends and holidays, and don’t even have adequate salaries at the lowest-paid positions.

So the IATSE is pushing to change this by trying to convince the AMPTP to sign a deal to ensure better work conditions for the people who help a multi-billionaire industry keep moving.

Almost 90% of the IATSE cast voting ballots to show their support for the cause, representing more than 53 thousand members. The nearly unanimous approval for a strike call shows the working class is united, and the AMPTP will no longer be able to ignore the IATSE. Furthermore, a nationwide strike could seriously damage the Hollywood industry, especially after the pandemic put a hold on hundreds of productions.

With the call for strike approved, IATSE International President Matthew Loeb underlines now it’s up to producers to decide how things will unfold. In Loeb’s words:

“I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members. The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.“

Stay tuned to see how the situation evolves, and expect to read all about it here at Collider.

