The Big Picture Netflix's new series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack delves into a gripping tale inspired by true events in December 1999.

Director Anubhav Sinha brings to life a story of courage and diplomacy, showcasing the harrowing experience of passengers and crew.

Stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur ensure that IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a must-watch series for viewers.

When you fly, you hope for a smooth transit, relatively mild turbulence if any, and a safe landing at your destination. However, what happens when the hell comes aboard with you and a routine flight is turned into a global talking point? Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Based on true events which occurred in December 1999, the gripping series of resilience and courage is set to arrive at the streamer on August 29. Ahead of its premiere later this month, this new trailer shows the unfurling of a terrifying ordeal for the plane's passengers and crew as negotiations for their safe release spur into life on the ground.

Hoping to establish itself as a must-see Indian series, the first trailer for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack begins with an ominous announcement from the captain of an Indian Airlines flight headed to New Delhi from Kathmandu. “Good evening, this is your Captain speaking. I regret to inform you that this plane has been hijacked.” This was the announcement bellowed through the speakers of this airplane as it ascended into the winter skies while its passengers and crew were beset with a growing feeling of extreme dread. What would follow will be multiple emergency landings in four countries overnight, including Amritsar, India, Lahore, Pakistan, Dubai, UAE, and Kandahar, Afghanistan. Back on the ground, negotiations quickly ramp up to safeguard the lives of the nearly 189 individuals onboard. Assistance is called in from friendly and unfriendly nation states, and even terror groups are brought to the table as well. During this crisis that lasts a week, the families of those onboard must find the strength to hold on.

A Terrifying Tale of True Courage and Unexpected Heroes

Adapted from the book Flight Into Fear by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will serve as Anubhav Sinha’s directorial streaming debut. Inspired by true events, the series will explore delicate diplomacy in Delhi's War Room, and the tense discussions and exchanges, thousands of miles away in Taliban-controlled Kandahar as the passengers pray to be freed from their ordeal unscathed. “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a gripping tale that chronicles one of the longest hijackings in Indian history, offering a real account of a colossal international crisis," Vice President - Content, Netflix India, Monika Shergill says. "Directed by the master filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his gritty and realistic cinema, the series doesn’t just recount the events; it immerses you in the emotional whirlwind of a nation gripped by fear, hope, and desperation. The powerful storytelling, combined with stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances by a stellar cast, makes this a must-watch.”

To truly deliver on the level of dread and tension that certainly gripped those onboard and the negotiators on the ground. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has put together a stellar lineup of actors, including veteran performers Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. The pair are joined by Vijay Varma who plays Captain Sharan Devi. Varma's credits include Gully Boy and Murder Mubarak, where the actor starred alongside Dimple Kapadia from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The rest of the ensemble for The Kandahar Hijack include Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma. The story for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is by Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava, with Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava creating the series.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack begins streaming on Netflix from August 29. Watch the trailer above.