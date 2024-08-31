Marking the return to television for its director, Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack brings to life the true story of a nightmarish hijacking that may put to shame even Apple TV+’s Hijack, which is largely fictional. Based on the book “Flight into Fear - A Captain’s Story” by Captain Devi Sharan (who piloted the doomed flight) and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury, the Indian Netflix series will chronicle the events surrounding the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 (IC 814) on 24 December 1999. Although the hijacking has paved the way for multiple Indian films throughout the years, the story will be adapted for television for the first time, featuring an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia (Tenet) and Arvind Swami. According to PBS Frontline, the hijacking of IC 814 was part of the pan-Islamist terrorist organization Al-Qaeda’s millennium attack plots, which were planned to take place around the millennium celebrations in January 2000. The Netflix series will delve into factual details and the true story of the hijacking which affected the lives of 180 passengers aboard an Indian Airlines flight.

Flight IC 814 was en route from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to India’s capital Delhi, with 180 people on board, including crew and passengers, on 24 December 1999. The list of passengers included Roberto Giori, owner of the Lausanne-based company De La Rue Giori, which happened to control 90% of the world’s currency printing business, according to Time. The Independent reports that the flight was hijacked by five masked men forty minutes after the flight took off from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Initially, Captain Devi Sharan was instructed to enter Pakistan’s air space. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Control refused the flight permission to land in Lahore, forcing the flight, which was running on low fuel, to land in Amritsar, in the Indian state of Punjab.

After the landing at Amritsar, flight IC 814 requested refueling. Although attempts were made to delay the refueling to facilitate a potential military operation by India’s National Security Guards, the hijackers were keen on getting the flight back in the air (via The Independent). Around 7:50 p.m., the flight again took off, barely managing to escape the fuel tanker coming its way, according to a cover story in Frontline magazine. Going by Captain Sharan’s own words before the takeoff, death was imminent for all the 180 passengers of the Indian Airlines flight. The next destination for the flight was Lahore, where Captain Sharan made an emergency landing despite the best attempts by Pakistan’s Air Traffic Control to avoid the situation. As per reports, the Air Traffic Control had turned off the navigational aid.

Post refueling at Lahore, IC 814 set its course toward Kabul, the capital of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. As Kabul lacked facilities for a nighttime landing, a landing attempt was made in Oman before the flight eventually landed at Al Minhad Air Base in Dubai, UAE (via The Independent). At the air base, 27 passengers were released. 25-year-old Rupin Katyal, who died from fatal stab wounds inflicted by the terrorists, was among the released passengers. Eventually, the flight took off once again and landed at its final destination — Kandahar in Afghanistan — where it stayed for the next six days. Time reported that the conditions on the flight were abysmal, with passengers being deprived of regular meals and drinking water.

Why Was Indian Airlines IC 814 Hijacked?

After the landing in Kandahar, negotiations began between the hijackers and the Indian government, led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. According to Frontline, the Taliban supported the hijackers despite the Indian government’s initial impression that the Taliban was acting neutral. Initially demanding the release of 36 prisoners, the body of the founder of the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) Sajjad Afghani, and 26 million dollars, the hijackers’ demands settled on the release of three prisoners. According to the BBC, the hijackers demanded the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Masood Azhar, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. Ahmed Omar Sheikh is best known for his role in the abduction and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002 (via The New York Times). Masood Azhar founded the UN-designated terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed suspected to be behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2016 Pathankot attack. Importantly, previous attempts were also made to secure the release of the prisoners. To secure the release of Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Sheikh kidnapped four Western tourists from Delhi in 1994. Again, in 1995, six Western tourists and two tourist guides were kidnapped. Five tourists, including Norwegian actor Hans Christian Ostrø, were murdered by HuM.

What Happened to the Hostages of IC 814?

Eventually, at the end of the negotiations, the Indian government managed to secure the release of all remaining hostages against the release of the three prisoners. According to Frontline, the Taliban government played a major role in ensuring the safe passage of the terrorists and the three prisoners to Quetta, Pakistan. In the immediate aftermath of the hijacking, India tried to seek control of the security of Kathmandu airport. The Indian government faced criticism for handling the entire hijacking and failing to use diplomatic measures to its benefit. According to a report by The Guardian, one of the hijackers, Zahoor Mistry, was allegedly killed in Pakistan by the Indian intelligence agency.

Series director Sinha told Variety that the team behind IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack tries to capture the events as if they were happening again rather than recreating what happened. Notably, the series visits various locations, such as Jordan, to capture the shocking true story behind the hijacking. The Netflix series looks at the various angles surrounding the incident. While the experience of the passengers and crew of the hijacked flight will make for the core of the story, the series also looks into the efforts on the part of the Indian authorities and other stakeholders. In any case, the true story behind IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack makes for a compelling thriller for the audience to bite into.

