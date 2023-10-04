The Big Picture After three seasons, the reboot of iCarly has been canceled, ending Carly Shay's story as an adult.

After a couple of years of sharing a new chapter of her life with the audience that had followed her since she was a girl in iCarly, the story of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) has come to an end for a second time. The reboot of the series that had been streaming on Paramount+ has been cancelled after three seasons, according to Variety. Laci Mosley, who played the role of Harper in the show, had initially mentioned through her social media channels that the series wouldn't be coming back for a fourth installment, shortly before the announcement was made official.

In the new iteration of the television show, Carly is now an adult, and instead of having to deal with more childish problems, she is forced to deal with the reality of making decisions as a grownup. The reason the character decides to produce her web show again is because a former boyfriend of hers was finding success online with his new partner. But as Carly gets into the groove of producing her content once more, she stays in the business because she remembers why she loved it in the first place. And of course, the web show wouldn't be a possibility without some of the people who were vital members of its first version.

Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress were also a part of the reboot after their characters appeared in almost every episode of the iteration of the show that premiered in 2007. While it was good to have her brother and her former best friend around once more after being away from them for a few years, Carly has to adapt to living with her new roommate, Harper. With the stage set for a new round of comedy and bizarre videos, Carly got to enjoy three seasons of streaming television as an adult before the studio decided it would no longer move forward with her story.

The 'iCarly' Reboot Delivered a Romance Years in the Making

Image via Paramount+

As they were kids in the Nickelodeon series, Freddie had always been in love with Carly, even if his friend didn't feel the same way about him. The Paramount+ iteration established that Freddie went through a couple of rough marriages before becoming single again, just in time for Carly to become his neighbor once more. Throughout a slow buildup, the two characters realize they are what each other needs in their lives, and they finally become a couple. Fortunately, their romantic moment could take place before the show was cancelled.

The first three seasons of iCarly are available to stream on Paramount+.