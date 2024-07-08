The Big Picture Miranda Cosgrove wants to wrap up iCarly's story with a movie.

We followed her as a young girl, and we returned to the character for a few seasons with a revival series of iCarly. The reboot of the series had been streaming on Paramount+ for three seasons, before it was canceled. The story follows the life and adventures of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) first in the Nickolodeon series from 2007 to 2012, and then in the Paramount+ reboot from 2021 to October 2023, which ended on a cliffhanger in Season 3. Cosgrove, who portrays the titular character, has revealed that she'd still like to wrap up the story.

Speaking with ET during a special screening of her new Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride, Cosgrove revealed that she'd like to complete the iCarly story with a movie. "I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure," Cosgrove said. "But I'd love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way. Maybe, hopefully, someday, we'll still do it." Adding, Cosgrove said, "I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that's what I'm hoping for."

The Season 3 Finale Could Lead Into The 'iCarly' Movie

The season 3 finale of iCarly on Paramount+ focused mainly on the matrimonial union between Mrs. Benson and Lewbert. It also plugged in the tension between Carly and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) regarding a possible proposal from Freddie. However, that has a spanner thrown in the works when Carly's absentee mother shows up and triggers some of her underlying fears. Fears that Freddie ultimately helps her work through and cumulates with Carly consenting to Freddie's proposal. However, Cosgrove reveals that getting to know her mother is something she'd like to explore in any potential movie. "I want to know who Carly's mother is as much as [fans do]," she said. "It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that," Cosgrove says.

The chances of a full-length iCarly movie are not entirely clear. However, Cosgrove's comments are very welcome, and they come on the back of similar sentiments she had previously shared with Variety. “I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen,” Cosgrove said at the time. “I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.” While Carly's journey might have ended for now, Cosgrove can be seen in starring alongside Brooke Shields, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris and Benjamin Bratt.

The first three seasons of iCarly are available to stream on Paramount+.