If a streaming service exists, chances are it will have either a reboot or a revival of a classic series. HBO Max has the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... Disney+ had Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers, which picks up right where the Mighty Ducks trilogy left off. And Peacock recently launched Bel-Air, which puts a much more realistic and gritty spin on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But the standout of all these series is iCarly, which launched last year on Paramount+.

First debuting in 2007, iCarly centers on Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), a teenage girl who launches her own webshow with her best friend, Sam (Jennette McCurdy) with her neighbor, Freddie (Nathan Kress) as the tech whizz behind it. The original series was a major hit and became one of Nickelodeon's most popular shows when it was on the air. Given that revivals and reboots are all the rage nowadays, it makes sense that Paramount+ would attempt to dust it off for the modern age. Yet no one could predict how popular the iCarly revival could be - it's become the second most-watched original series on Paramount+, behind Star Trek: Discovery.

A large part of this is due to how well the series' premise has aged. The original iCarly debuted just before the rise of content creators and livestreams, and also tackled soon-to-be mainstream subjects including how the barrier between fans and creators has grown thinner with the rise of social media (the episode "iStart a Fan War" is a prime example of this.) Fittingly, the new series tackles how internet culture has changed; there are episodes dedicated to how memes can make (or break) a person, pyramid schemes, and the Season 1 finale even pokes at Fyre Fest. In contrast, the short-lived Heroes Reborn attempted to up the "save the world" stakes of the original Heroes series - but inherited the previous series' convoluted storytelling.

iCarly also isn't afraid to tackle adult issues. In the very first episode, Carly walks in on her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) sculpting a statue...while naked. When Carly's friend Freddie wants to start dating again, Spencer unwittingly hires a pricey escort. And most infamously, Carly utters the line "You gotta switch it up on a bitch" - which sent fans on the internet into a spiral. Not only does the show bring up these issues, but it does so in a way that actually feels organic instead of being shoved in one's face like most of the elements of Bel-Air. It has also apparently filled the Lizzie McGuire-shaped holes in fans' hearts after a planned revival of that series fell through.

Continuing with the trend of sensible character decisions, each character in iCarly has a new profession that truly feels in character. Carly obviously has her webshow; Spencer's art has made him a multimillionaire; Freddie is a tech entrepreneur. These careers are a natural extension of their talents and interests, so it doesn't feel out of left field. As popular as Cobra Kai is, the idea of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) becoming a car salesman just feels strange.

But the best part comes from how the series handles the departure of one of its main characters - Sam. Jeanette McCurdy opted not to return to the series as she is now retired from acting. She also admitted on her podcast that series creator, Dan Schneider was abusive and her mental health suffered as a result. Schneider is not involved with the revival, but an explanation for Sam's departure is still given; she's joined a biker gang that's touring the U.S.A. In contrast, And Just Like That... clumsily reveals that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) stopped being friends after Samantha was dropped as Carrie's book publicist and moved to London; that plot point only served to remind viewers of how Cattrall departed the series on less than amicable terms.

Two new characters are added to the series: Carly's friend and fashion-savvy roommate, Harper (Laci Mosley), and Freddie's stepdaughter, Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). Not only does this provide some much-needed diversity for the cast, but both characters also fit extremely well into the series; Harper, much like Carly, has her own struggles as she works to become a fashion designer and Millicent constantly schemes to topple Carly's dreams. While How I Met Your Father has updated its cast to be more contemporary, they don't feel like fully fleshed-out characters yet.

The iCarly reboot was renewed for a second season and is slated to have another Nickelodeon guest star join its ranks in the form of Josh Peck (who Cosgrove starred on with Drake and Josh). The creators behind other reboots and revivals could stand to watch this series and take a few pages from its playbook.

