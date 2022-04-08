2021 was the year of reboots and revivals. We got to experience shows such as Gossip Girl, Saved by the Bell, and The Baby-Sitters Club for the first time again. Another blast from the past that gave us nostalgic feels was the iCarly revival.

The original iCarly followed the life of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), who becomes an overnight internet sensation after her web show “iCarly” becomes a huge hit. Carly has to rely on her offbeat elder brother, Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and her two best friends, Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress), to balance her life. The show was created by Dan Schneider and aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

Paramount+ ordered a revival of the show in December 2020. Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles in the revival and the story is set nine years after the events of the last season, with Carly and Freddie now grown up and trying to relaunch the web show while dealing with adulthood. The iCarly revival premiered on Paramount+ on June 12, 2021, to public and critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season in July 2021. From an exciting new addition to the cast to the release date, here is everything we know about iCarly Season 2.

Image via Paramount+

Is There a Trailer for iCarly Season 2?

Paramount+ released the official trailer for iCarly Season 2 on March 2, 2022. The trailer picked up from where the last season ended with Carly still trying to adjust to adulthood. She’s having trouble going out, facing pressure from fans to kiss Freddie, and still trying to gain ground with her web show. She eventually hires a new manager, Paul, to come and increase viewership for her show.

Paul is played by Josh Peck, who you might recognize from Nickelodeon hit show, Drake & Josh where he played the titular Josh. Miranda Cosgrove also featured on the show as Drake’s biological younger sister and Josh’s step-sister. In iCarly Season 2, Josh Peck’s character, Paul is set on increasing viewership for Carly even though his methods might mess with the dynamic of the group. His approach is cut-throat, and we even hear him ask Freddie, “Did you want iCarly to be the most successful web series in history, or did you want it to just be like a massive failure.” A teaser for the new season was also released on March 25, 2022.

iCarly Season 2 will be released on Paramount+ on Friday, April 8, 2022. The season will premiere with two episodes while subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. If you don’t have Paramount+, you can get the ad-supported plan at $4.99 per month or the ad-free plan at $9.99 per month.

What Is iCarly Season 2 About?

The official synopsis of iCarly Season 2 reads as follows:

“The second season picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.”

The first season ended on a cliffhanger. Carly was in the middle of a love triangle between her ex-boyfriend Beau (Conor Husting), and her current boyfriend, Wes (Josh Plasse). Carly’s roommate, Harper also found herself in a love affair. The season ended with Harper sharing a kiss with her boss Double Dutch (Poppy Liu). Freddie is now working on a new app that his daughter helped him to pitch, so everyone has huge steps to take in this new season, and we cannot wait to see what they’ll do.

When Was iCarly Season 2 Filmed?

Production began for iCarly Season 2 in October 2021 and ended on February 2, 2022.

How Many Episodes Will iCarly Season 2 Have?

iCarly Season 2 will have ten episodes and each episode will have a runtime of about 26 minutes.

Who’s in the Cast of iCarly Season 2?

Image via Paramount+

Miranda Cosgrove will return to reprise her role as Carly Shay. Also returning to the show are:

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, Carly’s eccentric elder brother who is now a wealthy artist.

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, Carly’s best friend, neighbor, and technical producer who’s had two divorces and a failed startup.

Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s roommate who’s an aspiring fashion stylist.

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Josh Peck as Paul, Carly’s aggressive manager.

Besides them, there are more familiar faces from the original show who will make an appearance in Season 2. Jeremy Rowley, who played Lewbert, the mean doorman for Carly's apartment, will also join this new season. In the original show, Carly had a segment on her web show called "Messin' With Lewbert" where she and Sam played pranks on Lewbert. Ryan Ochoa will also be joining the new season to reprise his role as Chuck Chambers. In the original show, Chuck was known for pulling pranks on people, especially Spencer. We're excited to see what direction the show will take with these returning characters.

There will also be appearances from the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Monique Heart, Scarlet Envy, Rosé, and Kandy Muse.

Will Jennette McCurdy Join iCarly Season 2?

Image via Nickelodeon

One main character from the main cast that fans are still hoping to see on the show is Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy). Sam was Carly's best friend and the co-host of the web show in the original series. She was portrayed as a sarcastic and aggressive tomboy with no respect for others, except her friends. When Paramount+ announced the iCarly revival, fans were happy to see all the main cast returning for the show but Sam's absence was noticed. Jennette McCurdy addressed her absence in March, 2021. She stated that she would not be joining the revival and she has quit acting.

Sam's absence was however explained in Season 1 of the iCarly revival. In the pilot episode, during a conversation between Carly and Freddie, Carly mentions that Sam is off following her bliss with a biker gang called, the Obliterators. Right now, it doesn't look like McCurdy will appear in the show anytime soon but we can always hope for a surprise guest appearance.

