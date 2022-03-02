Paramount+ released the official trailer for Season 2 of the iCarly revival, which brought Miranda Cosgrove and the gang back last year. With the new trailer, we also got a new poster and a release date for Season 2 of the revival, which will become available sooner than anticipated.

The new trailer gives us a peek at the news adventures Carly Shay (Cosgrove) and her friends will get involved with while trying to turn their web program iCarly into an international success. To keep iCarly’s audience growing, the team will get the help of a new manager (Josh Peck), who’s aggressively determined to pump the view numbers of the influencer. Unfortunately, while the new manager might be effective in reaching the public, the program's success will directly conflict with the group dynamics, as Carly becomes more concerned with viewership than having fun with her friends.

Apart from the new business challenges, Season 2 of the revival will keep exploring how Carly and her friends navigate life in their 20s, figuring out how to be an adult and deal with romantic relationships. Returning for Season 2 are also Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED:‌ 'iCarly' Reboot Season 2 Will See Josh Peck as Guest Star

Created by Dan Schneider, Nickelodeon’s original iCarly series ran from 2007 to 2012, airing 97 episodes. The series follows a group of teenagers who are faced with unexpected fame after they decide to create a web show. Set a decade after the original series finale, the 12-episode revival series shows the team trying to relaunch their old show, while dealing with the responsibilities of adulthood.

The nostalgic follow-up series was released in June 2021 to great critical and public acclaim, which, of course, led to its renewal for a second season in July 2021. Now, less than a year later, iCarly will be back with ten new episodes.

The iCarly revival is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten (Champions), Jonathan Fener (American Housewife), and Cosgrove, with Schouten and Fener also serving as showrunners. In addition, Trainor, Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

Season 2 of iCarly premieres with two episodes on Friday, April 8, exclusively on Paramount+. After that, new episodes will be released weekly every Friday. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of iCarly:

The second season picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

Star Trek: Discovery' Is the Most Watched Original Series on Paramount+, Followed by 'iCarly' Paramount+ is wrapping up its inaugural year with a look at what has been trending on the platform over the past year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email