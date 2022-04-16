The iCarly revival returns to Paramount+ for its second season! The hit series takes us back into the life of influencer Carly Shay as we continue from the events of Season 1.

If you didn’t know, iCarly was originally a Nickelodeon series and aired from 2007 to 2012. The original series focused on Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress), and Sam (Jennette McCurdy) as the trio started their own web series. The kids have to navigate their teenage years while maintaining the now iconic show, iCarly.

A decade later, we now have Carly and Freddie relaunching the series, with Cosgrove and Kress returning to their roles as the two now have to face the harsh reality of adulthood. Season 1 of the new iCarly saw many old and new characters guest star, and now that Season 2 has premiered, we found it best to give you an easy breakdown of every character appearing this season. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of iCarly Season 2.

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

Miranda Cosgrove plays Carly Shay. After the events of the original series, Carly decides to relaunch her web show, iCarly. Carly is still caring and smart but can be a bit uptight and over the top at times. Now she has to face more adult problems compared to her teenage years. Her dating life takes a significant focus in this series. Before her starring role in the original iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove had roles in School of Rock and Drake & Josh. She's also the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me franchise.

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Carly’s older brother, Spencer Shay, is played by Jerry Trainor. Spencer is an accomplished artist and is extremely wealthy. He’s daring and a bit of a goofball. Spencer acted as a parental figure to Carly in the original series, often taking care of her, even though he’s a bit of a mess. Spencer and Carly are both adults in the new show, so their relationship is what you’d usually see from a brother and sister dynamic. He’s often doing his own thing even though the two still get into trouble. Before iCarly, Jerry Trainor had recurring roles in Drake & Josh and Crossing Jordan. He's since acted in T.U.F.F. Puppy, Wendell & Vinnie, and 2 Broke Girls.

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson

Fredward “Freddie” Benson is one of Carly’s closest friends and the showrunner of iCarly. Played by Nathan Kress, Freddie is a recently divorced father and is still trying to get used to dating again. He’s frequently getting involved with Spencer’s schemes while also trying to be an excellent parent to Millicent. The romantic tension between Freddie and Carly is palpable, but the two often ignore those feelings.

Nathan Kress has worked in a number of movies and shows as an actor, director, and voice actor. His voice acting credits include playing Wedge Antilles in Star Wars Rebels​​​​​​.

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Mitchell

Millicent is Freddie’s stepdaughter and is played by Jaidyn Triplett. Millicent is typically a supporting character, but she always makes her presence known. She’s intelligent, sassy, and incredibly clever. Millicent usually gives Freddie a hard time or schemes to become a bigger internet star than Carly. Despite her youth, child actress Jaidyn Triplett has worked in a number of shows. You may recognize her from her roles in The Affair, Family Reunion, and Black-ish.

Laci Mosley as Harper Bettencourt

Played by Laci Mosley, Harper is Carly's roommate and best friend. She's a designer who recently landed a job with singer Double Dutch. Harper is confident, daring, and holds a lot of pride in what she does. She's not nearly as uptight as Carly, so the two balance each other out quite often. Laci Mosley is an actress, comedian, and podcaster who is best known for her podcast Scam Goddess. Her acting credits include Florida Girls, Single Parents, and The Wedding Year.

Carmela Zumbado as Gwen

Carmela Zumbado plays Freddie’s ex-wife, Gwen. She is also Millicent’s mother and a friend of Carly’s. The reasons for her and Freddie’s divorce are unknown, but they still have a decent relationship. She’s also very close with Millicent, even though she’s often out of town. You might recognize Carmela Zumbado from her breakthrough role as Delilah Alves in the Netflix thriller series You. She's also had roles in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the movie Need for Speed.

Mary Scheer as Marisa Benson

Freddie’s mother, Marisa Benson (Mary Scheer), is nosey and overprotective. After his divorce, Freddie and Millicent move in with Marisa, and things go about as well as you’d expect. She seemingly hasn’t changed at all since the original series. Mary Scheer has worked extensively in television as an actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. She's had appearances on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and 2 Broke Girls. Scheer has also worked as a voice actor on a number of projects including The Penguins of Madagascar, Family Guy, and King of the Hill.

Esther Povitsky as Brooke

Brooke is played by Esther Povitsky and is Harper’s friend and former roommate. We don’t know too much outside of her appearance in the season one episode, ‘Snoqualmie Suites,’ where she’s shown to be very flirtatious and extremely forgetful of where she parks her car. Brooke is a close friend of Harper and has a good relationship with Carly. She’s bound to be a returning guest star in later seasons.

Esther Povitsky is probably best known for the 2018 series Alone Together, which she co-created and starred in. Povitsky also has an important role in Hulu's Dollface as Izzy. Most recently, you may have seen her in 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise.

