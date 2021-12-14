Josh Peck is set to guest star on the Paramount+ iCarly reboot, People revealed. It seems like fans will finally be able to see just the former Drake & Josh star back in his element after all these years.

The Paramount+ series launched back in June 2021. The series was created by Dan Schneider, who also created the original iCarly series for Nickelodeon as well as Drake & Josh. The series spanned six seasons, from 2007 to 2012 before ending, allowing Paramount to launch their reboot several years later.

Peck has, in the meantime, starred in other roles such as the Disney+ series Turner & Hooch as well as cultivated a successful internet career as a content creator.

Peck is slated to be Carly’s belligerent manager Paul, who gets under Freddie’s skin when his new managing methods interfere with their group's dynamics. Carly will employ her famous compromising skills with, as usual, hilarious results.

While the episode does not have a premiere date as of yet, Peck still discussed with People what it was like to reunite with his former co star:

“Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play. Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating.”

The reboot for iCarly started as a way to get some of the nostalgia of the 2000s back on our screens. As the show has evolved, it has drawn in new audiences as the cast deal with more modern and adult problems. Despite this, this little reunion will definitely allow fans that good Nickelodeon nostalgia we’ve been looking for.

