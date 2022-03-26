Paramount+ has quickly become one of the premier streaming services, and one of the best shows to come out of this streamer so far has been the revival of the hit Nickelodeon show iCarly. Season 2 of this reboot series will premiere on April 8. Paramount has dropped a short new teaser to promote the upcoming release that should have fans of the franchise smiling ear to ear.

The 30-second teaser starts with Miranda Cosgrove's Carly, Nathan Kress' Freddy, Jerry Trainor's Spencer, Laci Mosley's Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett's Millicent in a brainstorming session. Carly wants to figure out how to "win back the internet." In classic Spencer fashion, he randomly suggests Queen Latifah. The teaser also highlights Cosgrove and Josh Peck's reunion. Peck appears to be playing a rival "tech guy/producer" to Freddy.

The rest of the teaser shows our favorite crew trying to expand the iCarly brand. From Spencer handing out Carly mugs to another seemingly failed relationship and talking Carly dolls that Spencer mistakes for the real Carly, the new season looks filled with shenanigans. The final part of the new footage shows Carly doing yoga while eating and their web series performing what appears to be a live séance. The new trailer ends with Carly saying, "My real fans, that's who I make content for, them and the people who hate-watch it on repeat."

iCarly has now become the template of how you revive a beloved franchise. It's still the same goofy show most fans came to know and love in its first kids-centric run, but the reboot targets those same fans who are now adults. That means there are things like swearing and more adult themes/storylines while still maintaining the original blissful feel-good spirit of the first series. Moving from Nickelodeon to Paramount+ undoubtedly helped in that regard. It also looks like the show will have more iCarly segments this season which were few and far between in Season 1.

The original iCarly was ahead of its time in terms of its influencer storylines, and Carly can arguably be considered the world's first modern influencer. Now Carly lives in a world where there are quite literally millions of her on the internet, which Season 1 touched on many times. Because of that, it will be exciting to see how they expand on that challenge and where Season 2 takes all our favorite characters.

iCarly Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ April 8, 2022, and you can watch the new fun teaser below.

The official Season 2 synopsis reads as follows:

The second season picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

