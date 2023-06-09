iCarly, Paramount’s revival of the hit Nickelodeon comedy, has brought us back into the lives of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) as they decide to reboot their beloved web show — sans Sam (Jennette McCurdy). Along with Carly’s zany brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor), her new BFF Harper (Laci Mosley), and Freddie’s step-daughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), the adventures continue with some refreshing changes to keep the audience from the show’s original run tuned in with relevant stories and humor. The show manages to capture everything that the audience loved about it when it was on the air over a decade ago and has started to rebuild the romantic relationship between Carly and Freddie that, unfortunately, never really saw the light of day in the original. In iCarly Season 3, which is currently underway, Carly’s feelings for Freddie are finally in the spotlight. It has never been a secret how Freddie feels — at least to anyone but Carly — but Carly has never been quite as infatuated with Freddie as she is now. She’s torn apart by his relationship with Pearl (Mia Serafino), trying to hide her feelings and fill the void. She’s doing everything she can to distract herself, unsure about whether to tell him of her feelings or not. It’s the first time we’re really seeing Carly torn up over Freddie, which we’ve seen from Freddie numerous times throughout the show’s original and revival runs.

‘iCarly’ Finally Makes the Leap in Season 3, Episode 3

Image via Paramount+

In the third episode of iCarly's Season 3, the big moment between Carly and Freddie finally arrives… and it was well worth the wait. After Spencer accidentally destroys Carly’s hard drive filled with her photos taken over the last 15 years with a sculpture-induced surge, and her phone is also destroyed, Spencer and Freddie decide to help Carly recreate her photos. As they do so, Spencer is tasked with de-romanticizing any situation between Carly and Freddie, pushing them toward recreating moments that won’t cause any sparks between the pair. However, his plan goes awry as Carly and Freddie start to have heart-eyes at every turn, no matter what they’re doing. After a conversation with Harper, Carly realizes that Freddie might not know how she feels about him, so she devises the “perfect” recreation to tell him.

With Spencer’s help and his apartment, Carly recreates the night that Freddie visited her in Italy — from the restaurant they went to, to the old man that took their photo (played, of course, by Spencer). However, Carly doesn’t realize that Freddie doesn’t think fondly of this memory until he explains it. He visited her after she kissed him, ready to confess his true feelings for her, but things didn’t exactly work out, especially when the old man referred to them as a beautiful couple, and she laughed and said they were friends only. So, naturally, Freddie faked a family emergency and left Italy the same night. Later, after Spencer gives Freddie some insight into Carly’s feelings and her fear of losing their friendship, he points Freddie toward the studio where Carly waits with a repaired hard drive and her favorite photos of them throughout the years. Finally, the two have a real heart-to-heart conversation, confessing their feelings and fears, before sharing a kiss. And another kiss, as Carly’s surprised by how good the first one is.

‘iCarly’ Handled That Carly and Freddie Moment in the Best Way Possible

Image via Paramount+

After years of waiting for “Creddie” to get together, it’s surprisingly beautiful and completely heartwarming how much care was clearly put into this moment from both the writers and the cast. This moment was thought out and carefully crafted, allowing for the characters to grow a little more individually before their kiss. This is notably depicted by the series finally addressing the imbalance in Carly and Freddie’s relationship that has existed since literally the first time we saw these characters on-screen. Freddie has always been head over heels for Carly, unwilling to stand up for himself (at least not very often) when she’s involved. He’s gone above and beyond to be the perfect friend, even at the expense of himself sometimes. It would have been so easy for the series to fall right back into this pattern, but instead, Freddie stands up for himself and finally explains how Carly seriously hurt him on that night in Italy so many years prior. Likewise, it was important for Carly to get a reality check and face how she had treated Freddie over the years. She always knew how he felt about her when they were kids, and in many ways, she did lead him on. This isn’t to say that she should have automatically gotten together with him because he had feelings for her, but it’s important to address how she’s always held the power in their relationship because of how desperately Freddie has been in love with her for such a long, long time. She had to face the fact that her perception of their past was different than Freddie’s, which allowed the two to be on the same page — possibly for the first time.

Thankfully, ‘iCarly’ Also Put Carly and Freddie's Friendship First

Image via Paramount+

However, most importantly, this long-awaited episode of iCarly put Carly and Freddie’s friendship first as the two finally addressed their feelings. Recreating their photos reminded them of how much they love having the other in their lives, and it’s also a great showing of how compatible they truly are despite their very obvious differences. Their fight made both face the reality of their friendship and how they can’t ever lose it. Before they officially acted on their feelings, both promised to not let their romance, should it fail, doom their friendship. It’s an important call, and hopefully, one that they can stick to should things not work out (though we all know that would only be a temporary setback). All in all, after waiting for so long to see Carly and Freddie officially get together, it was well worth the wait. The series made the right call with the situation all around; having Carly’s feelings be in the spotlight first, then focusing on their friendship and what it means/has meant to them throughout their lives. Now, we can’t wait to see what’s next for these lovebirds.

Every episode of the iCarly revival is now streaming on Paramount+.